Let’s lay down the gauntlet: do you remember what a godsend 22-year-old John Klingberg was? The Stars had been clamoring for a dynamic offensive defenseman for years, ever since Sergei Zubov played his last full season with the Stars in 2008. And for years, all the team had was Trevor Daley: a blueliner with speed but not much else. From 2005 until Klingberg’s rookie year, Daley had never scored more than 20 points in a season. Klingberg functionally doubled that during his 65-game debut in 2014-2015, leading the league in rookie defensemen scoring that year, even edging out eventual Calder winner Aaron Ekblad.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO