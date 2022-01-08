ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Osaka pulls out of Melbourne semi-final

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Top-seeded Naomi Osaka pulled out of her Melbourne Summer Set 1 WTA event semi-final against Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday, citing the intensity of recent games as cause for her withdrawal. "Sad to withdraw...

