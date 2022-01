It is not a secret anymore that the OnePlus 10 series is launching in China on the 11th of this month. This means we now have just a week left for the official launch. But do you remember the OnePlus 9RT? That phone launched in October in China, and almost three months after its initial launch, we are still waiting for that phone to come to the global market. You may think that now that the 10 series is launching in a week, the 9RT may not launch outside China. But that’s not the case! OnePlus India has officially confirmed that the 9RT is launching soon in the Indian market.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO