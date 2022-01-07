ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla rolls out a 175 MPH 'Plaid Track Mode' update for the Model S and a Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit to match

By Daniel Zlatev
notebookcheck.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla just upped the top speed of its Model S Plaid performance electric sedan from 163 to 175 MPH (280 km/h) via a Track Mode update. The new software is rolling out to Model S Plaid owners as we speak, adding even more excitement to the already monstrous tri-motor 1000+ HP...

www.notebookcheck.net

