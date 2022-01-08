ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Windermere Foundation 2021 Year in Review

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Windermere Foundation, 2021 was a year of milestones. Windermere owners, staff, and agents stepped up to support their communities in a variety of ways. Their collective efforts helped to raise over $2.5 million in 2021 for low-income and homeless families, bringing the Foundation’s grand total to over $45 million...

Morganton News Herald

foundation

There were less than 40 attendees at “The Historic Holiday Gathering VIP Bruncheon” at the CoMMA on Dec. 11. Still, Majestic Mountain Ministries, the latest project of the Coach Tate Foundation, used the event to announce big plans for the future of its ministry and Burke County as a whole. An Asheville-based nonprofit founded and led by Morganton-native Phrantceena T. Halres, the Coach Tate Foundation has been dedicated to equipping young people to thrive through scholarship programs and supplemental educational opportunities in sports, arts and music.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
veronews.com

Happy New Year from Youth Sailing Foundation

To the YSF Family of donors, parents, sailors and volunteers,. As 2021 draws to a close we would like to thank everyone for making it a banner year at YSF. YSF continues to evolve and grow. We offer sailing programs ranging from beginner to advanced racing for children ages 8 to 18. A total of 460 registered over the last twelve months, with 45% from underserved families. As we look ahead to 2022 we are implementing new programs that offer children the opportunity to sail multiple times per week. We have found that retention, skill levels, and our impact on helping children mature and grow into responsible adults increases exponentially with more time on the water.
CHARITIES
Huron Daily Tribune

Busy year for Huron County Community Foundation

Whether it's awarding funds to organizations and scholarships or setting up a new community hub, the Huron County Community Foundation had quite a busy 2021. This year, the foundation was able to award over $270,000 to different Huron County causes and student scholarships, of which $141,685 is listed in projects and grants.
HURON COUNTY, MI
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
voice-tribune.com

Cedar Lake Foundation Gala

On Nov. 13, Cedar Lake Foundation celebrated its 50th Anniversary Hearts of Gold Gala at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Their most significant fundraising event of the year included a cocktail reception, fabulous live auction, gourmet dinner, a profound mission program and an after-party worth celebrating!
LOUISVILLE, KY
thechronicleonline.com

SNAP: Increased benefits for January

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that most Oregonian’s who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January. The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. “We...
HEALTH SERVICES
Times Gazette

Times Gazette

After 37 years with Merchants National Bank, Hillsboro Commercial Loan Officer Vice President John Storrs has announced his retirement on Dec. 31, 2021. Storrs began his career at Merchants in 1985 as an ag lender trainee. Over the last 37 years he has served many farmers and customers in the area. A celebration was held to recognize Storrs and his contributions to Merchants and the community. Storrs contributed a wealth of knowledge and experience in his tenure with Merchants and his achievements will not be forgotten, the bank said in a news release.
HILLSBORO, OH
Snowboard Magazine

B4BC Celebrates 25 Years of Education, Outreach, and Support with Anniversary Party at Dew Tour

If you’re like me and started snowboarding in the late 90s or the early 2000s, there’s never been a time that you didn’t know that self checks are important. There’s never been a time that you didn’t realize that young people, both men and women, could get breast cancer. And there’s never been a time that you didn’t understand that the best form of breast cancer prevention is a healthy and active lifestyle. It’s really hard to think that before 1996 this wasn’t common knowledge, but that’s the way that it was. The awareness and understanding of breast cancer that we have now, did not exist, but over the past twenty-five years, Boarding for Breast Cancer completely impacted the cultural consciousness of this disease. In the last two-and-a-half decades, the B4BC staff, their athletes, their volunteers, and their ambassadors have made these things common knowledge. In doing so, they have changed the lives of thousands of people and increased breast health and breast cancer awareness in incredible ways.
ADVOCACY
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland mask mandate begins

PORTLAND, Maine — Anyone planning to visit a Portland business soon should be sure to bring a mask. On Wednesday, a mask mandate for the city was enacted after receiving unanimous approval by the Portland City Council. Several businesses have already started to place signs outside, reminding customers that...
PORTLAND, ME
jacksoncountytimes.net

Community Calendar

The Marianna Optimist Club will meet at 12:00 p.m. The Marianna Rotary Club will meet at 12:00 p.m. The Jackson County School Board will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. to discuss school district maps. The First United Methodist Church of Marianna extends an open invitation to a 7...
MARIANNA, FL
suncommunitynews.com

Local dealership changes hands

PLATTSBURGH | Annie and her husband Shea Brennan, and their two sons moved to the North Country from Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada during the fall of 2021. “It’s beautiful. You got the lake and the mountains and everyone we’ve met has been very welcoming and great hospitality around here for sure,” stated Annie.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
guthrienewsleader.net

Hope House celebrates victory

On its second New Year’s Eve holiday as an establishment, The Hope House celebrated its quarterly accomplishments for its members. That includes sobriety awards for people who have now hit the 500 days sober milestone. Orvill Myers, who runs the hope house, said the people receive chips and certificates for the accomplishments as well as commemorative gifts.
Baker City Herald

Council discusses homeless shelter

Baker City Hall was packed with about 50 people turning out for a City Council work session Wednesday night, Dec. 29 on the topic of potentially opening a temporary warming shelter for homeless residents. Because it was a work session rather than a regular meeting, councilors couldn’t make any decisions,...
BAKER CITY, OR
preservationmaryland.org

Year-In-Review: Spotlight on Advocacy

Preservation Maryland championed important legislation at the local, state, and federal levels in the past year. These preservation and smart growth policies invested in our communities and helped provide more equitable, sustainable, and livable opportunities for Maryland residents. None of this would have been possible without our members. Your donations helped us keep our metaphorical boots on the ground during a year of virtual hearings and meetings. In the face of unprecedented challenges, your support ensured that we had one of our most successful years in advocating for the policies that protect the best of Maryland.
FREDERICK, MD
Thegardenisland.com

Rotary Club of Kapa‘a finds homes for Eagle project

Rotary Club of Kapa‘a President Jakki Nelson said the task of the club was to find homes for 15 refurbished laptop computers. Jessica Gormley of Hawai‘i Literacy accepted several for the program’s clients, and Mia Tayal of Hale ‘Opio claimed more for her program’s clients Wednesday during the Rotary Club of Kapa‘a’s hybrid meeting that took place at Mariachi’s Mexican restaurant in Kapa‘a.
CHARITIES
Times Gazette

Hillsboro kids help Mayfield

Mike Caudill and the youth group he leads from the Carpenter’s House of Prayer Church in Hillsboro saw the devastation left by the recent tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky firsthand after visiting the site Dec. 29 for an overnight trip to bring supplies to the storm’s victims. Twelve teens...
HILLSBORO, OH
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Local Notes and Briefs

Please submit Local Notes items to the Editor by Noon on Fridays — editor@advocate-news.com or by phone at 707-969-6091. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency.
FORT BRAGG, CA
windermere.fl.us

The Official Website of the Town of Windermere

Looking for something to do over the school break? December 28th - 30th there will be a Winter Baseball Camp with Florida State University baseball players Carson Montgomery and Joseph Charles. Carson is a Windermere resident and also served on…
WINDERMERE, FL

