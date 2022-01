The Colorado Avalanche hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena in Denver Saturday evening, eking out an overtime win in a thrilling game that had, at times, the feeling of a heavyweight fight. Toronto took a commanding 3-1 first period lead on the strength of two goals by Auston Matthews in the space of 33 seconds, chasing Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the game, but Colorado worked its way back to tie the contest in the third period and win it in the extra frame.

