H.S. Boys Basketball: Pittston Area uses strong second-half defense to defeat Crestwood

Pittston Area clamped down defensively in the second half, limiting Crestwood to 10 points as the Patriots went on to 42-28 victory Friday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

Ethan Ghannam scored 12 points for Pittston Area. Dom Jannuzzi had 11, JJ Walsh scored nine and Anthony Cencetti added eight.

Wilkes-Barre Area 46, Berwick 31

Jacob Horga and Naquan Santos-Hollman each scored 17 points as Wilkes-Barre Area posted a road win.

Sean Murphy scored seven and Miles Doll added six for Berwick.

Dallas 76, Wyoming Valley West 45

The Mountaineers used a 27-point first quarter to take control and defeat visiting Wyoming Valley West.

Dallas’ Austin Finarelli scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the opening period. All his points came in the first three quarters as the Mountaineers built a 65-34 lead entering the final eight minutes. Mike Cumbo added 17.

Johnathan Mann scored 17 and Ryan Sullivan had 12 for Valley West.

Northwest 58, CMVT 20

Gary McLendon scored 18 points to pace Northwest in a victory over host Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Landon Hufford had 12 and Jake Piestrak added 10 for the Rangers.

Postponements

Three games scheduled for Friday night were moved to Saturday: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Seminary, 1 p.m.; North Pocono at Hanover Area, 1:30 p.m.; and Tunkhannock at Hazleton Area, 7:15 p.m.

Holy Redeemer at Lake-Lehman was shifted to 7:15 p.m. Monday. Nanticoke Area at MMI Prep will be played Jan. 19.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 76, Wyoming Valley West 45

WVW (45) — Johnathan Mann 6 5-7 17, Quadel Glaster 3 0-0 6, Zach Konopke 0 0-0 0, Ryan Sullivan 4 0-1 12, Tyrese Harris 1 2-2 4, Maki Wells 0 2-2 2, Brian Gill 0 1-2 1, Will Wojciechowski 0 0-0 0, Kenius Walker 0 0-0 0, Desmond Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Jaheim McKenith 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 10-14 45.

DALLAS (76) — Austin Finarelli 11 0-1 26, Nick Nocito 2 2-3 6, Jackson Wydra 2 0-0 5, Darius Wallace 3 12- 7, Michael Bufalino 2 0-2 4, Mike Timinski 0 0-0 0, EJ Matushek 1 0-0 2, Mike Cumbo 8 0-0 17, Jude Nocito 1 0-0 3, Sean Dolan 0 0-0 0, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 0 0-2 0, Cameron Faux 2 0-0 6. Totals 31 3-10 76.

Wyo. Valley West`14`14`6`11 — 45

Dallas`27`17`21`11 — 76

Three-point goals — WVW 5 (Sullivan 4, McKenith), DAL 9 (Finarelli 4, Wydra, Cumbo, J.Nocito, Faux 2).

Wilkes-Barre Area 46, Berwick 31

WBA (46) — Markell Parnell 2 0-0 4, Waarithi Oseni 1 1-2 3, Mike Andrzejewski 0 0-0 0, Samir Hill 1 2-2 5, Kaleb Spade 0 0-0 0, Jacob Horga 7 0-0 17 , Naquan Santos-Hollman 8 1-1 17. Totals 19 4-5 46.

BERWICK (31) — Sean Murphy 6 2-3 17, Alex Peters 0 0-0 0, Billy Hanson 0 0-0 0, Matt Lonczynski 1 0-0 2, Ryen Steele 1 0-0 2, Tahsjee Taylor 1 2-2 4, Miles Doll 1 4-6 6. Totals 10 8-11 31.

Wilkes-Barre Area`12`11`7`16 — 46

Berwick`8`6`10`7 — 31

Three-point goals — WBA 4 (Hill, Horga 3). BER 3 (Murphy 3).

Northwest 58, CMVT 20

NORTHWEST (58) — Gary McLendon 7 2-3 18, Landon Hufford 4 4-5 12, Chase Biller 1 0-0 2, John Savakinus 2 0-2 4, Jake Piestrak 4 0-0 10, Alex Kopco 1 0-0 3, Zac O’Day 1 0-0 2, Matt Foley 0 0-0 0, Rhiley Bridal 0 0-0 0, Josh Miner 1 0-1 2, Brady Shea 0 0-0 0, Ryan Miner 0 0-0 0, Easton Gmitter 1 0-0 3, Tucker Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-11 58.

CMVT (20) — Hunter Van Blohn 0 0-0 0, Hunter Neiman 0 0-0 0, Ben Mattern 0 0-0 0, Owen Parker 3 0-0 9, Josh Bogart 1 0-0 2, Hunter Trometter 0 0-0 0, Lucas Eisenhoth 1 0-0 2, Toby Zayne 3 1-2 7. Totals 8 1-2 20.

Northwest`15`27`11`5 — 58

CMVT`5`5`8`2 — 20

Three-point goals — NWT 5 (McLendon 2, Piestrak 2, Gmitter). CMVT 3 (Parker 3).