The lack of affordable housing in Iowa is a challenge that must be faced, and the state has been at the forefront of addressing it. When the pandemic started in March of 2020, no one knew how to react, nor what the immediate future held, there were many unknowns. What became very clear was that housing was the key to riding out the pandemic. Iowans stayed home to work, to go to school, to protect themselves.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO