Amazon Prime’s The Tender Bar is a coming-of-age drama-slash-comedy notable for the names attached to it: One, director George Clooney, whose career behind the camera has muddled and skidded through The Monuments Men, The Midnight Sky and Suburbicon in recent years. Another is Ben Affleck, who’s aging like fine wine as an actor, showing an ability to disappear into his recent roles, e.g., The Way Back and The Last Duel, like never before. Third is J.R. Moehringer, the Pulitzer-winning journalist whose memoir is the basis of the film. And maybe fourth is Daniel Ranieri, the young actor who shows considerable screen presence in his acting debut. The movie has some awards potential, so maybe it’s something worth getting excited about?

