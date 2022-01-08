ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“To grovel at the knees of someone like Tucker Carlson, it’s definitely...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Tucker Carlson
mediaite.com

‘Sheared of His Manhood’: Joy Reid Compares Ted Cruz to Subservient Game of Thrones Eunuch

Friday’s edition of The ReidOut addressed Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) self-degradation and made plenty of references to HBO’s Game of Thrones. Cruz joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday to apologize for referring to Capitol Hill rioters as terrorists, saying his wording was “sloppy.” Carlson said he did not believe the senator because he is never careless with words. Cruz kept trying to explain himself, and the host kept shutting him down.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rather Be
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Blasts Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz to Bari Weiss: ‘I Don’t Understand How They Look Themselves In The Mirror’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

Often, tyranny happens through “evolution not revolution,” says historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and Donald Trump did a lot to erode American democracy. The twice-impeached ex-president became a magnet for extremists and his Twitter obsession was more nefarious than it seemed. “Propaganda works through repetition…that’s what social media does so well,” she points out. And while some were amused by watching Ted Cruz cowing to Tucker Carlson for calling Jan. 6 a “terrorist attack,” Ben-Ghiat says she watched that clip with dread. “It’s not just about repeating propaganda. You have to enforce it,” she explains. “This is what dictators do when people cross the party line when they said something they shouldn’t have said.”Jan. 8, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

A Divided Nation Unites to Mock Ted Cruz’s Groveling to Tucker Carlson: ‘One of the Most Pathetic Things I’ve Ever Seen’

Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday and something miraculous seems to have happened as a result: a divided nation united to call out just how cringe-worthy his shameless groveling to Tucker Carlson was. The Texas Republican appeared on Fox News prime time the night after Carlson excoriated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Trumpworld Dumps on Ted Cruz After He Grovels to Tucker

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s program on Thursday night to beg for forgiveness after calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.” But it has only caused Trumpworld diehards to sour on the Texas senator. Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone fumed after Cruz called his initial remark “sloppy and frankly dumb.” “You’re enjoying your last term in the US Senate,” Stone declared. “What a pandering, philandering asshole.” Jan 6. “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander chimed in: “Ted Cruz apologizes for being dumb and lying. Now, let’s see if he’ll stand up for the due process rights of patriots.” The pile-on didn’t end there. Far-right shock jock Stew Peters called Cruz a “traitor,” while livestreamer-turned-Capitol rioter Tim Gionet told Cruz to go “f*ck” himself. Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones further floated the unhinged idea that the Texas senator wants to be a part of the Bush-era Republican Party and “start putting everyone in FEMA camps.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy