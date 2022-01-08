ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowfall totals: National Weather Service says these cities were hit hardest

 3 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – Wondering which of your friends will be spending the most time shoveling snow from the driveway? The National Weather Service recorded impressive totals across several states from the most recent round of storms. As the storm began to wind down Friday afternoon, several states were seeing...

AFP

Weather disaster deaths hit 10-year high in mainland US

Nearly 700 people died due to natural disasters in the contiguous United States in 2021 -- the most since 2011, said a federal weather agency in a report released Monday. The death toll for weather-related disasters in the 48 mainland states plus the District of Columbia totaled 688, more than twice 2020's tally of 262, the agency said.
CBS Miami

Rapidly Intensifying East Coast Storm To Bring Colder Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) – The term “bomb cyclone” will likely be associated with forecasts across the eastern United States later this week and weekend. The term simply refers to a developing area of low pressure which, when the pressure drops 24 millibars over 24 hours, is often referred to a “bomb.” The forecast continue to suggest that from the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday night an area of low pressure forms off the coast of Florida and, as it moves northeast, rapidly intensifies. Some computer forecasts lower the pressure well over 24 millibars in the 24-hour period. Pressure drops over 24 mb in 24 hours classifying this storm as a bomb cyclone. (CBSMiami) Similar to hurricanes, the lower the pressure the more intense the storm. As the storm intensifies Friday off the east coast, a northwest wind will develop across the Southeastern United States. This wind direction and speed is what’s needed to bring cool dry air here into South Florida. Cooler air makes it into South Florida by Saturday morning. (CBSMiami) Weekend temperatures will see 50s in the morning with a breeze followed by afternoons in the 70s. It’s not a typical cold front that we can see coming but the results will be similar.
Saint Louis, MO
