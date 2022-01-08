ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Getting a second MM in Germany

By Tong Li
violinist.com
 3 days ago

January 7, 2022, 8:57 PM · Hello! I am looking into applying to schools in Germany or Austria because I have always wanted to study there. I was wondering if it would be possible to get a second MM in Germany if I am finishing up my MM right now in...

www.violinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dma#Konzertexamen
Reuters

Lithium miner Vulcan gets five more exploration licences in Germany

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL.AX), which has supply deals with carmakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Renault (RENA.PA), has received five new exploration licences for geothermal energy and lithium in Germany. The licences in the Upper Rhine Valley cover 325 square kilometres and increase...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Germany urges Malaysian owner to help save ailing shipyard

The German government on Monday called on Malaysia-based Genting Group to contribute financially to the rescue of a shipyard it bought five years ago in northern Germany The shipyard, MV Werften, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after getting into financial difficulties over the construction of a massive cruise liner, German news agency dpa reported.Germany has said it is willing to discuss providing considerable state aid to the shipyard to prevent it from going under, which would mean a loss of 1,900 jobs in the economically depressed northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.But a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry made clear...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
AFP

Dutch government sworn in with focus on climate

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's fourth coalition government took office on Monday a record 10 months after elections, with pledges to spend big on climate change and coronavirus. But the path to his fourth government since 2010 was a difficult one, taking a record 271 days of negotiations after elections on March 17.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

As China bullies Lithuania, EU steps back but Taiwan steps in

Taiwan's government announced Wednesday that it would create a $200 million fund to invest in Lithuania's economy, boost bilateral trade, and send an expert team to help the tiny Baltic nation stand up its own semiconductor industry. Why it matters: Beijing has launched a bullying campaign against Lithuania in response...
CHINA
moneytalksnews.com

This Is the Best Place in the World to Retire Overseas in 2022

One of Europe’s hidden gems is your best bet for retiring overseas, according to Live and Invest Overseas. The seaside region of Comporta, Portugal, took top honors in this year’s annual index of the 15 best places in the world to retire. It scored particularly high grades in the Health Care (A+) and Crime (A) categories. It also ranked highly for Cost of Living (B+, at a monthly budget of $2,935) and Taxes (B).
WORLD
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China fines 7-Eleven for referring to Taiwan as a country

China has reportedly fined 7-Eleven for describing Taiwan as an independent country on its company website. It also accused the convenience store chain of misrepresenting the borders of Taiwan and Xinjiang.The Beijing municipal government fined the company 50,000 yuan (£5,789) for the “wrongful act of assigning Taiwan province as an independent country”, according to The Nikkei.The global convenience store chain has also been accused of not using Chinese names for several South China Sea islands as well as the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands — a disputed region that China calls the Diaoyu.In a map used by 7-Eleven, China’s borders around the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

IHU: How dangerous is new Covid variant and where has it spread?

Scientists are still examining a new Covid variant, first discovered in southern France last year, to determine whether it could go on to become one of “concern” in the same way strains such as Delta and Omicron have before it.However, analysis from experts so far suggest it is currently not one to be concerned about.Unofficially named IHU – in a nod to the group of researchers from the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute, in Marseille, who are studying it – the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in the southeast of France. University College London geneticist...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy