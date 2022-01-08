ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Sophia Bush's Good Sam Held Up To Chicago P.D. And More Key TV Ratings In 2022 So Far

By Laura Hurley
The first week of television in 2022 has come to an end, and the major broadcast networks didn't waste any time in the new year in bringing back some of their biggest shows. Between scripted entries like the shows of One Chicago, the fan-favorite reality offerings like The Bachelor, and the...

FanSided

The surprising reason Sophia Bush left Chicago PD

Character and actor departures are far from unfamiliar to One Chicago fans. Like in most long-running franchises, the One Chicago franchise shows of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have each had their fair share of cast shakeups over the years. While some of these casting departures have been...
Outsider.com

'Chicago PD' Fans Are Still Angry How Sophia Bush Exited the Show

Oh, some TV show's fans will not let things go that mattered. For instance, Chicago PD fans are angry over the exit of star Sophia Bush. Bush, who played Detective Erin Lindsey for the show's first four seasons, did leave. She's back on primetime TV, though, on CBS with her new show, Good Sam. Bush plays Dr. Samantha Griffith on the show.
UPI News

'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Good Sam, premiering Wednesday on CBS, pits father against daughter in life-or-death decisions. Sophia Bush, 39, who plays Dr. Sam Griffith, said her character clashes with her father, Griff (Jason Isaacs), in and out of the operating room of Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. "Both of...
CinemaBlend

Good Sam's Sophia Bush Explains Coming 'Full Circle' In Her Return To A TV Leading Role

Sophia Bush was a mainstay on television for years before stepping away from leading series regular roles, but now the actress is returning to network primetime thanks to CBS' upcoming Good Sam. The medical drama partners the One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum with Harry Potter franchise veteran Jason Isaacs to play an unconventional daughter/father duo in the halls of a hospital. Despite working in television for nearly two decades, this is Bush's first role playing a doctor, and she shared why the role feels "full circle" for her.
CinemaBlend

How Sophia Bush's Good Sam Compares To Grey's Anatomy And Other Major Medical Dramas

Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Good Sam on CBS. CBS has officially gotten into the medical drama game with the debut of Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush in her big series regular return to network television after her exit from Chicago P.D. in 2017. As Dr. Sam Griffith, Bush – in her first turn playing a doctor on TV – takes on a leadership role at her hospital by becoming chief of surgery… with the complication that her father (played by Jason Isaacs) formerly held that position before ending up in a coma after being shot. When he awakes and must work under his daughter, there are more problems than just medical mysteries for Sam to deal with.
tvinsider.com

The 'Race' Resumes, Sophia Bush Is 'Good Sam,' 'Worst Cooks,' 'American Greed'

CBS' Emmy-winning The Amazing Race returns with a season that was disrupted for more than a year by the pandemic. A new medical drama stars Chicago P.D. veteran Sophia Bush as a gifted surgeon with serious daddy issues. Food Network's Worst Cooks in America is back to remind us that not everyone has mad kitchen skills. CNBC's American Greed launches a 15th season that will include a milestone 200th episode.
Sophia Bush
Outsider.com

'Good Sam': Sophia Bush Says Sam Has a 'Complex Experience' as Chief of Surgery

The time has finally come for Sophia Bush's newest series, Good Sam, to debut. Five years after leaving her spot on Chicago PD, Sophia Bush is heading a new medical drama on CBS. In it, Bush stars as Dr. Sam Griffith, a talented heart surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital, who works under her domineering father, Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith.
NewsTimes

'Good Sam' Pits Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Against Each Other in Battle of Surgeon Egos: TV Review

At the very least, Katie Wech's "Good Sam" knows what you might be thinking when you hear it's a show featuring a chronically cocky doctor with no respect for authority outside his own. Even after spending six months in a coma, Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffiths (Jason Isaacs) takes over a crucial diagnostic brainstorm session to suggest that their mystery patient is suffering from … lupus. For anyone even glancingly familiar with the long-running Fox drama "House," which starred Hugh Laurie as a chronically cocky doctor whose favorite past time was rejecting lupus diagnoses, it does feel like a wink to the TV doctor who most clearly paved the way for Isaac's Griff. The "Good Sam" twist on the classic doctor procedural recipe, though, is that Griff's surgeon daughter (Sophia Bush) took over his post of chief while he was unconscious, and now that he's back, the battle for the department is well and truly on.
WUSA

Sophia Bush Says It's an 'Honor' to Play a Surgeon on CBS' 'Good Sam' (Exclusive)

Sophia Bush is taking the mantle. The star and producer of CBS' freshman medical drama, Good Sam, plays the titular character, Dr. Sam Griffith, a talented heart surgeon who finds her place at the top of the food chain as the new chief of surgery after her boss falls into a coma. The twist? Her boss happens to be her father, the arrogant and difficult but iconic Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), who's never respected Sam's brilliance in the operating room or in life. So when he wakes up from his coma months later, Sam is stuck with the difficult task of supervising him while navigating the treacherous waters of a father who's never respected her. Therein lies the crux of the series' dramatic tension.
CBS News

Sophia Bush calls "One Tree Hill" podcast a reclamation from the show's toxic environment

"One Tree Hill" podcast "Drama Queens" is a reclamation from the show's toxic work environment and memories, actress Sophia Bush told CBS News. The actress joined hosts Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on Tuesday to discuss her new medical drama "Good Sam" and why she and her co-hosts are so proud of their podcast's success.
FanSided

Watch the Good Sam series premiere live online (Sophia Bush new series)

If you miss Sophia Bush on Chicago PD, you'll be excited to see her new series. Here's everything you need to watch the Good Sam series premiere live. We certainly miss Erin Lindsey on Chicago PD. That doesn't mean we don't support Bush for leaving. She did what she had to do, and we've been excited to see her return to screens in another show. That time is now.
FanSided

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire?

Severide (Taylor Kinney) is a Chicago Fire centerpiece. The firefighter has been at the heart of some of the best narrative arcs in the entire series, and the departure of his partner-in-crime, Casey (Jesse Spencer), makes his presence all the more precious. But what if Kinney is the next cast...
