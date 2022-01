Supreme Court to hear arguments in challenges to Biden vaccine mandates. At a time when the omicron variant is causing COVID-19 infections to soar, the Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Friday in challenges to two federal vaccine requirements covering tens of millions of workers. President Joe Biden's administration unveiled a series of mandates in November, including for large employers, federal contractors and health care workers. All of those rules have been put on hold by courts as lawsuits challenging them are reviewed. The justices thus far have repeatedly turned away challenges to state and local COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But the court's conservatives, which now enjoy a 6-3 majority, have been much more skeptical about the power of federal agencies – all but guaranteeing the Biden administration a tough reception.

