ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Canada adds more jobs than expected, unemployment rate dips to 22-month low

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

OTTAWA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added twice as many jobs as expected in December and the unemployment rate hit a 22-month low, official data showed on Friday, though the survey was taken before the Omicron variant began spreading. Canada added a net 54,700 positions, beating analysts'...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Households’ financial wellbeing ‘deteriorates at fastest pace since early 2020’

Households’ financial wellbeing has deteriorated at the fastest rate since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an index.The index, which measures households’ overall perceptions of financial wellbeing, fell from 44.0 in the third quarter of 2021 to 40.1 in the final quarter of last year amid worries about surging bills and the impacts of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.It pointed to the sharpest deterioration since the second quarter of 2022, according to the study published by Scottish Widows Readings above 50 signal an improvement and readings below 50 indicate a deterioration in households’ wellbeing.Concerns about the impact...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics Canada#Reuters#Canadian#Omicron#Desjardins Group#The Bank Of Canada#Bocwatch#Td Securities
kitco.com

BofA cuts Mexico 2022 GDP outlook to 1.5%

Jan 11 (Reuters) - BofA Securities on Tuesday slashed its 2022 forecast for Mexican gross domestic product growth to 1.5% from 2.5% previously, citing weaker-than-expected domestic economic activity, underlining concerns about the recovery in Mexico. BofA said it had set its Mexico growth forecast well below the 2.8% consensus due...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Canadian dollar falls as investors eye earlier Fed rate hikes

TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices dipped and the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates weighed on investor sentiment. Stock markets globally (.WORLD) extended last week's decline as investors bet that the Federal Reserve would begin hiking interest...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U.S. yields climb on expectations of Fed tightening

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest level in nearly two years on Monday, as investors continue to anticipate the Federal Reserve will begin its tightening policy with an interest rate hike as soon as March. Friday's payrolls report, which missed...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Canada's 'Big Six' banks pursue U.S. buys, investments to grow

TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's big banks plan to pursue their quest for growth south of the border, their top executives said on Monday, after Bank of Montreal's $16.3 billion Bank of the West buy last month. With billions of dollars of excess capital and share prices close to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC Bay Area

US Employers Add 199K Jobs in December as Unemployment Falls to 3.9%

U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. The Labor Department said Friday that the nation’s unemployment rate fell to a healthy 3.9%...
BUSINESS
WKBN

U.S. adds fewer jobs than expected

U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce.
BUSINESS
rebusinessonline.com

US Economy Added 199,000 Jobs in December, Lower than Previous Month and Below Wall Street Expectations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate declined from 4.2 percent in November to 3.9 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report that came out Friday, Jan. 7. A closer look at the data shows that employers added 211,000 private sector jobs, while the government shed 12,000 jobs.
WASHINGTON, DC
sarasotamagazine.com

December Adds Almost 200,000 Jobs, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9 Percent

In the month of December, U.S. employment rose by 199,000, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of unemployed Americans decreased by 483,000 to 6.3 million. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, (February 2020), the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Torex Gold reports record annual production in Mexico in 2021

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
METAL MINING
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Pure Gold says production to continue at reduced rate due to Covid-19 response measures

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Chairman Powell admits, “Inflation is running very far above target”

While it seemed obvious to most economic analysts as well as everyday citizens that inflationary pressures have been running rampant, out-of-control continuing to spiral to higher levels, the Federal Reserve for too long maintained its stance that rises in inflation were transitory and would quickly subside. To add insult to injury Chairman Powell in testimony during a congressional hearing to confirm his confirmation earlier today for a second term, continued his doctrine that inflationary pressures will ease by the middle of this year.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy