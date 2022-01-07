From the Ground Up: Nixa High School Aetos Center for the Performing Arts
General contractor: DeWitt & Associates Inc. Architect: Dake Wells Architecture Inc. Engineers: Mettemeyer Engineering LLC, structural; Shaffer & Hines Inc., civil; and True Engineering LLC, mechanical, electrical and plumbing. Size: 35,000-square-foot addition and 15,000-square-foot renovation. Estimated cost: $15.2 million. Lender: None. Estimated completion: Winter. Project description: Aetos is the...sbj.net
Comments / 0