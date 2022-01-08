Services That Should Exist In Midland Odessa

We've all seen the numerous articles about restaurants and entertainment we wished we had here in the Basin. In & Out Burger, etc etc. Now, let's talk about SERVICES we wish we had here. Because let's face it... This area is unique in many ways with many different forces at work...
If you are new to Texas you might not realize just how big our state really is, but these 12 fun facts will help you to realize just how big Texas is. Texas is bigger than the UK - 93,628 square miles to Texas' 268,500. There are 3550 routes designated...
I heard a rumor recently that I must know if it is true. I was having a chat with some other mom friend's and one of them said she 'heard' that because of the new Omicron variant of COVID and resurgence in cases here locally, it may only be a matter of time before our kids homeschool once again. I got 2020 flashbacks and I do not like it one bit.
Most native Texans can tell you just about anything you want to know from Texas History to everyday lifestyle. Most of us are loud and proud to be from Texas. Here are a few things that you may not know about the great state. Most newcomers are shocked by a few of these and say "no way" that's not possible, but these are a few of the things that make Texas so great! Feel free to share with your friends.
Please say it's true! I used to love me some Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell and was really bummed when it went away from the Taco Bell menu. The Mexican Pizza was taken off the menus in 2020. In fact, there was even a petition to bring it back which was signed by 166,000 people.
Is it illegal to flash your car lights in Texas? Because I see it all the time. The other day I was driving with a friend and someone flashed their lights in oncoming traffic to warn me about a speed trap and he threw out 'You know they can get in trouble for doing that?' Um, no they can't... right?
How do I tell my man I Do NOT Want To Shower With Him? And yes, I've told him. Been married for about 6 months and he has it in his head that we need to shower together. I'll be in there and he will JUMP in. Look, I'm into TOGETHER time but my SHOWER time is for me. I don't mind an occasional ROMP in the shower but NOPE don't make it a happen. Suggestions?
Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it will be closing 37 stores by the end of February 2022, but is Midland on the list?. To focus more on digital sales, the company says it will close 37 of its brick and mortar stores to be able to put more money towards digital commerce.
I know Christmas is over but I was off during the Christmas holiday so I didn't get around to doing this then, so I am doing it now. Shockingly, there are very few states that have a minimum age requirement for leaving your child at home alone. Texas is a state that does not have a minimum age requirement, but before you go off and leave your 2-year-old at home, here are some things to remember.
On a recent trip to the ATX, as I'm doing my usual, sleeping in the passenger seat because I get car sick easily, I was awakened by my chauffeur (my man) saying, 'what the heck? Is that Tesla?' For some reason I shot up in my seat. He didn't say is that a Tesla, he said is that Tesla? So since I know a tiny bit about how Elon Musk made the move to Texas and with him is bringing a new billion dollar factory, it totally piqued my interest.
If you have never experienced the joy of Buc-ee's, then you are missing out, and that is why we need one either near us or somewhere in Midland/Odessa. If you have ever traveled around East and Central Texas, then you have seen a Buc-ee's on the side of the highway, even the smaller versions are great to stop at or the big huge ones like shown in the picture above.
I'm not sure if you're one who even makes New Years' Resolutions. After all, the number of people who do that are actually able to stick to them is pretty comparable to the odds of winning the $522 million dollar Powerball jackpot tonight. More people get an 'A' for effort rather than being able to see them all the way through. Typically, the usual suspects are things like quitting smoking, weight loss, spending more time with family, taking more vacations, and eating better. Some of those are easily achieved, most are not. But--if you've recently moved to the great state of Texas like me, you're one of the lucky ones. Instead of sticking to the status quo, why not make resolutions that are ALL Texas. The top 5 Resolutions For Newbies to Texas are:
February 10th thru 27th, 2021. Dates that no one in Texas will soon forget. Two weeks and three days of arctic blast weather that took the Texas Power Grid down and shut down the Permian Basin. Most everyone went without electricity, heat, and running water due to freezing pipes. There is disagreement over exact numbers, but estimates say that anywhere from 210 to 702 people were killed. There were some who were lucky enough to maintain power and be unaffected-just depended on your location. My house was one that was affected-and the power would go down for hours and hours, come back briefly for a bit, then be gone again. If it weren't for figuring out that our gas fireplace's ignition could be powered by two 'D'-sized batteries and bypass the wall switch--we wouldn't have had a heat source.
Happy New Year! Another year has come and gone. And, while 2021 was another crazy year, we have successfully come to the end of the year. One thing is for sure, we still love our food! And, we still love our restaurants here in the Permian Basin. You can ask...
I'll be at home in my pajamas watching the ball drop on TV--if I can stay awake... But if you're one that wants to go out and party and "tie one on" for New Years' Eve this year--there are a few places to do so in the Basin this year. Be sure you've downloaded the UBER app to your phone and connected your credit or debit card, or that you have a cab on speed dial. Let's all stay safe and NOT drink and drive--and arrive alive in 2022! Having said that, here are just a few of the stops you can make:
We all have our childhood memories of ringing in the New Year at home with our families. At my house, my mom used to hand out pots and pans from the kitchen with wooden spoons-and at midnight we'd all bang on the pots and pans with our spoons to welcome the new year in. And of course--as you get older--like 7th grade, 8th grade,, high school, so on and so forth... It's not so cool to be up late in your PJs banging on cookware with kitchen utensils--and you trade all that in for parties with your friends and significant others. All a part of growing up--and you look back on those memories of being little and being silly at home with your parents--and you'd give anything to go back there again.
When you think of Christmas weather, you usually think of cool temps, maybe some clouds, and an occasional snow flurry. Nope, not this year in the Permian Basin. Look, it's West Texas and yes we usually don't get snow on Christmas but at least it feels like Christmas with some cooler temps. Well, not this year. get ready to turn on your AC this Christmas!
No matter where you live--street names can vary from everything from numbers like "1st Avenue", etc to letters like "A Street".... There are common names like the names of states ("Illinois Street", "Louisiana", "Kentucky", "Kansas", even "Texas", etc). Those names--the names of Ssates--always seem to be the streets that go thru downtown areas. Also names of things like alcohol (Bourbon street, etc). Some can be unique, odd, and strange street names. We have all of them here in the Permian Basin. A combination consisting of numbers (42nd in Odessa as an example) or maybe even things like "County Road X" and "State Highway X"--to nouns like "University" street. Some have more than one pronunciation like "Cerrillos Avenue"... In English, you would pronounce the two L's. In Spanish--it would be Cerr REE os. Depending on the neighborhood, they can be pretty creative, too. Like "Conquistador"--meaning Spanish Conqueror. We also can't leave out character names as street names--like "Friar Tuck".
One thing is for sure-once you've gotten your very first tattoo--you want more. Even if it hurt when you got it done. Even if it was a pain to keep it moist with the salve or vaseline. Even if it was a pain wearing long sleeves while it healed. Hopefully, you were smart and didn't get a significant other's name written on your body. I've seen that one go bad on a personal level as my ex-wife had my name on her shoulder. She ended up getting a Bluebird tattooed over the top of it when we split. Regardless of whether it's just a small image of a flower, a symbol that means something to you, a heart, kids' names--whatever... You'll always want another one.
Only in Texas at Christmas. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight and that is sad. A beautifully decorated, completely lit up pump jack baby! Oh yeah!. And that got me to thinking, wait...
