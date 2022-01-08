ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Florida State’s Howell wins second straight Hermann Trophy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Florida State senior midfielder Jaelin Howell won the Hermann Trophy for the second straight year Friday night as the top women’s college soccer player and Georgetown junior midfielder Dante Polvara took the men’s award.

Howell, from Lone Tree, Colorado, had three goals and four assists in 23 games last season for the national champion Seminoles. She’s the sixth repeat female winner of the award conducted by the Missouri Athletic Club, following Mia Hamm, Cindy Parlow, Christine Sinclair, Morgan Brian, and Catarina Macario.

Howell edged Brigham Young senior midfielder Mikayla Colohan and Santa Clara senior forward Kelsey Turnbow in voting by coaches.

Polvara, from Pleasantville, New York, had seven goals and six assists in 22 games. He topped Clemson senior defender Oskar Agren and Washington senior forward Dylan Teves in the voting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Aggressive Chargers falter down the stretch to miss playoffs

Brandon Staley vowed to be aggressive after being hired by the Los Angeles Chargers last January. The first-year coach lived up to his word down to the final series. Staley’s fourth-down and timeout decisions got plenty of scrutiny on Monday, a day after a 35-32 overtime loss Sunday night to the Las Vegas Raiders denied the Bolts their first postseason appearance since 2018.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Lone Tree, CO
Sports
State
New York State
City
Lone Tree, CO
State
Florida State
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Georgetown, FL
State
Colorado State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Georgetown, CO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Associated Press

Harden ruled out for Brooklyn against the Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Harden won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Portland due to a hyperextended left knee. Harden had 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in Brooklyn’s 121-119 overtime victory at home over San Antonio on Sunday. Harden is averaging...
NBA
The Associated Press

Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a number of issues facing the Carolina Panthers moving forward. Such as how to fix the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator, and upgrading a porous offensive line. The Panthers are 10-23...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catarina Macario
Person
Jaelin Howell
Person
Brigham Young
Person
Christine Sinclair
Person
Mia Hamm
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

716K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy