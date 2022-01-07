ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri and Louisiana AGs emphasize importance of vaccine case: 'one of the most consequential' in US history

By Sam Dorman
The attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana expressed confidence after Friday’s oral arguments before the Supreme Court about vaccine mandates, and underscored the gravity of the cases. “I think this is one of the most consequential, important set of cases here in the history of the Republic,” Missouri...

TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
brproud.com

Raw: Louisiana Attorney General speaks to reporters following US Supreme Court hearing on vaccine mandates

Raw: Louisiana Attorney General speaks to reporters following US Supreme Court hearing on vaccine mandates
Will SCOTUS block vaccine mandates? Decision could come quickly

This courtroom sketch from the Friday hearing depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of business groups challenging a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation’s large employers. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar is seated at the right. Illustration by Dana Verkouteren via the Associated Press. The U.S. Supreme Court...
Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The Supreme Court just signaled it could block Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The future of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine and testing mandates appears to be in jeopardy following arguments before the Supreme Court on Friday, potentially doing away with nationwide workplace rules around COVID, and creating major uncertainty for companies across the country.
