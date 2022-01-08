WBS Penguins surge in third period to earn a point in shootout loss at Utica

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

For two days, technically, Valtteri Puustinen was no longer Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s leading goal scorer.

Wednesday’s trade by Pittsburgh brought Alex Nylander to the AHL roster, and his eight goals on the season for Rockford were enough to give him the lead on his new team.

Puustinen wasted no time grabbing it back.

The rookie winger scored twice on Friday night and helped key a third-period rally to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a much-needed point in a 6-5 shootout loss at Utica.

On the ice for a game for the first time in 2022, the Penguins had played six games and earned just two points in December, with six other games postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton beat Springfield on Dec. 12 and then lost four straight heading into Friday’s game, which they trailed 4-2 after two periods.

Against the Comets, who lead the North Division as one of the league’s top teams, it was a recipe for a fifth consecutive loss. But Jan Drozg, Puustinen and captain Taylor Fedun all scored in a span of under five minutes in the third period to give the Penguins a surprising lead.

Puustinen had opened the scoring on a power-play goal in the first, tied the game in the third, and then picked up an assist on Fedun’s first goal in a Penguins uniform with 11:27 left in regulation.

But Fedun was also in the box for interference a few minutes later as the Comets’ Frederik Gauthier tied the game on the power play.

Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund then beat Penguins goalie Tommy Nappier in the shootout for the win. Anthony Angello scored for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but Utica’s Mareks Mitens stopped Nylander and Puustinen to win the game.

Despite not converting in the shootout, it was a successful night for Puustinen and Nylander, who was making his Penguins debut. Puustinen had a team-high three points while Nylander had a pair of assists along with defenseman Cam Lee.

The two skated on the top line with center Samuel Houde and needed just five minutes to find some chemistry when Nylander sent a pass right into Puustinen’s wheelhouse for a power-play goal and a 1-0 lead.

Holtz and Flynn quickly answered for Utica to take the lead before Jordy Bellerive got a piece of a Lee shot for a goal that made it 2-2 heading into the first intermission.

Nate Schnarr and Ryan Schmelzer both scored in the second for the Comets for the 4-2 lead that the Penguins quickly erased in the third. Nylander also had the primary assist on Fedun’s go-ahead goal.

Nappier finished with 27 saves on 32 shots.

The Penguins continue on their three-in-three weekend road trip with back-to-back games in Hershey on Saturday and Sunday. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton could have some help coming as Pittsburgh assigned forward Radim Zohorna back to the AHL on Friday.