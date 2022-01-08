ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mexico ends year with inflation at 7.36%, most in 20 years

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztzTq_0dg3h8Vg00

Mexico ended 2021 with an annualized inflation rate of 7.36%, the highest in 20 years, the national statistics institute said Friday.

Inflation in December continued at about the same rate as in November, and was led by fresh food products, air travel and other rising costs.

The institute said inflation was last that high in 2001.

Mexico’s central bank faces pressure to increase interest rates, without constraining economic growth. The country’s interbank interest rate is around 5.50%, and the target inflation rate of 3% seems a very distant goal.

Some analysts see inflation continuing high through the first quarter of 2022.

Comments / 23

Donald Colongeli
2d ago

They don’t hold a candle to the USA . What makes it worse here is that it is caused by a bad President and has cohorts.

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Coronavirus puts brakes on economy as growth in Scotland slows, bank says

Fears of the resurgent coronavirus have put the brakes on the UK’s economic recovery, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said, with Scotland’s private sector growing at the slowest rate in almost a year.While business activity in Scotland increased in December, the rise was the weakest since growth returned 10 months ago, according to the bank’s latest business activity index.Malcom Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s private sector grew at the weakest rate for 10 months as Omicron concerns weighed on client demand and supply issues continued to hinder companies, particularly in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mexico hits record in new COVID-19 cases, more than 30,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico hit a record in confirmed daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to official data, posting more than 30,000 additional infections as the highly contagious respiratory disease spread in the country. The health ministry tallied 30,671 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, after registering more than 20,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Mexico#Interest Rates#Fresh Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
985theriver.com

ECB’s Lane says inflation to fall this year

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Record euro zone inflation of 5% sounds “so strange” after a long period of little price growth but the rate will come down this year, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday. Inflation across the bloc rose unexpectedly in December from...
BUSINESS
AFP

Brazilian families slammed by debt, inflation

Jussara Romero's credit card is nearly maxed out, and the sky-high interest payments have left her family struggling to get by. - Cascade effect - "Many families are already spending most of their income on interest payments," says Rachel de Sa, chief economist at investment brokerage Rico Investimentos.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Inflation And The Great Resignation

Nearly four months since the stimulus funds ended, the US economy is relatively in the same place it’s been all year. Nearly four months since the stimulus funds ended, the US economy is relatively in the same place it's been all year. The economy is running hotter than it has in a long time, prices are clearly rising, and quality labor is still hard to find.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Inflation is proving ‘higher and more persistent’

In a Medium post on Tuesday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari shared his opinion that the U.S. central bank will need to implement two interest rate hikes in 2022. "Inflation has been higher and more persistent than I had expected," Kashkari wrote. Core inflation rose by about 4.9%...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Philippines: Inflation recorded a yearly low in December – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting comment on the release of the CPI results in the Philippines. “Headline inflation eased back to the BSP’s 2.0%-4.0% target range at 3.6% y/y in the final month of 2021 (from 4.2% in Nov 2021), marking the lowest reading since Dec 2020. It also came in better than our estimate (4.0%) and Bloomberg consensus (4.1%).”
BUSINESS
Financial World

Peruvian inflation winds down 2021 at 13-year peak

On Saturday, Peruvian Government data had unveiled that the LATAM economy largely depending on its mineral output, had rounded off 2021 with an inflation rate of 6.43 per cent, hitting the highest level in more than 13 years as import prices of basic goods such as household items and medicines soared amid a global-scale supply chain restrain.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Inflation in Turkey now at 36%, a 19 year high

In December, Turkey's annual inflation rate reached a 19-year high of more than 36 percent, underscoring the country's financial turmoil. Typically, a country's central bank raise interest rates to help control inflation, but Turkey has gone the other way as Erdogan prioritizes exports over currency stability, leading to a collapse in the value of the lira.
BUSINESS
Tree Langdon

Inflation in Seattle

Corporations profit while we suffer. I thought profiteering was illegal. Are you worried about your family’s future, wondering how you’ll make it through the next year? Do you see prices going up, yet your hours are cut and you still haven’t made up the time from being sick last year?
SEATTLE, WA
ABC News

ABC News

504K+
Followers
126K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy