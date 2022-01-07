ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask a Master Gardener — Protecting overwintering beneficial insects

Skagit Valley Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have not already done so, it’s time to prepare your garden and yard for winter. Does this mean cleaning it up entirely? No, please don’t. Remember to leave some plant material to feed and shelter beneficial insects. Even small amounts of seeds and brush will help beneficial insects survive...

usu.edu

Ask an Expert — January Garden Planning Tips

If the spike in gardening interest the last two years is any indication of what 2022 will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning! Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac. • Peruse garden and seed catalogs and select new vegetable...
LOGAN, UT
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Broadleaf evergreens add color to a winter landscape

Winter is a good time to evaluate your garden. Without the distraction of flowers, you can see the bones of the garden. You can also see where you need some structure and maybe even some winter interest. Evergreens are a good choice when adding color to the winter landscape. There...
BATAVIA, NY
Daily Leader

Master Gardener program offers online training this winter

URBANA — For 46 years, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners have measured success by gardens planted, insects identified, produce harvested, and the millions of hours volunteers have logged by helping others learn to grow. From farms and small-town to suburbs and the inner city, more than 2,600 volunteers...
URBANA, IL
Odessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Experiment with cool season flowers and vegetables

Cool season crops are trending again in the world of gardening! As commercial flower grower and podcaster Lisa Mason Ziegler shares, cool season crops are not a new concept. It’s how our grandparents gardened decades ago. The idea behind planting cool season crops is that there are plants that not only tolerate cooler weather – they actually thrive in it. Most of the growth in cool season flowers will take place beneath the surface during the winter, establishing roots. Watering is lighter during this season than it is in the hotter months, as water evaporates less quickly. Some regions can get away without watering cool season crops, however I find that in our area some irrigated watering helps the plants establish. By early Spring, cool season flower crops are ready for harvest.
GARDENING
Master Gardener Volunteers on… the orchid tree, a corsage for your yard

Looking for an amazing pop of color and texture in your Florida yard? Consider the impact of a flowering tree. Specifically, the orchid tree. A member of the Bauhinia genus, which includes approximately 350 varieties of showy, flowering trees and plants, orchid trees are non-natives, hailing from southern China. Amazing shades of fuchsia with magenta with red accents in super-sized, orchid-shaped flowers make the orchid tree an almost-irresistible addition to your garden. This tree is too big for a small yard, though, and best suited for a large property or as a single specimen in a medium-sized landscape.
GARDENING
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Master Gardeners share 2022 initiative for feeding birds during the winter

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Master Gardeners are educators trained by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. During their last meeting, they discussed taking an initiative to feed birds in the winter to help them stay healthy during their migration. On December 9, the group met at the Agriplex and prepared food for the winter birds. The chairman of the Cullman County Master Gardener’s demonstration garden, Teresa Goodwin, instructed the group how to prepare pinecones slathered with peanut butter to hang in trees for the birds. The pinecones need to first be soaked overnight in a Clorox and water solution to kill...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Tulsa World

Nature Note: Insect Metamorphosis

Metamorphosis is a biological process whereby an animal changes from an immature form to an adult form. It involves going through distinct physiological stages, and is seen in some fish, amphibians (frogs, toads, salamanders) and insects. The term metamorphosis is derived from the Greek words meta "transforming" and morphe "form." It may be complete or incomplete.
WILDLIFE
KNOE TV8

How to help protect gardens in extreme changing weather

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Gardens in the area are struggling during the drastic weather changes. With all types of gardens in the area, from ornamental to vegetable gardens, some homeowners might not know what will sustain delicate plants in the extreme weather changes. LSU Ag Center has resources that homeowners should reference to decide what to plant.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
mymotherlode.com

Protecting the Garden Warrior

Take a hard look at your fellow gardeners. Hands covered with thick gloves, backed by cool cloth in the summer and fronted by waterproof warm palms in the winter. Sturdy shoes ready to push shovels deep into the earth. Armed with a gardening apron or many pockets holding sharp Felco pruners, hori hori knife, and a three-pronged hand hoe. A large bucket resembling a quiver full of loppers, tree hand saw, and axe. Add a garden hat that repels sun, wind, and rain that covers you like a helmet. A face covered with dirt resembling war paint or streaked with sweat or tears. This is a garden warrior.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
farmersadvance.com

Purdue Extension Master Gardener program to offer virtual basic training in spring

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — The spring 2022 Purdue Extension Master Gardener (EMG) basic training program will begin February 1 as a series of live virtual webinars. Visit bit.ly/2022PurdueEMGTraining and contact a hosting Purdue Extension educator to obtain an application. The application deadline is January 11. The training wraps up May 3. An individual registration costs $180 and includes a print version of the Purdue EMG manual. The fee for two people sharing a print version of the manual is $280.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Orange Leader

Master Gardener: Seed Germination: Get a jump-start on Spring

Certified Texas Master Gardner, Orange County Master Gardeners. Has winter finally arrived in SETX? Well maybe, at least for a couple of cold days and frigid nights it has, making this the perfect time to review the litany of seed and gardening catalogues which have been piling up over the past several weeks. Seed catalogues are filled with detailed, useful information for gardeners and reviewing them provides an opportunity to learn new plant seed varieties available and to determine if they are a good match for our gardens. Perhaps you are searching for open-pollinated varieties of heirloom seed or maybe hybridized seed which are more robust? One of my all-time favorite seed catalogues is Totally Tomatoes. This catalogue has pepper and other vegetable seed varieties as well, but its focus is tomato growers. They literally have hundreds of tomato varieties from heirloom to some amazing new hybrids, many of which will grow well in our SETX growing environment. Once seed selections are determined, place your order quickly. Seed quantities are limited, and seed vendors sell out fast but also time is needed to start the germination process in preparation of spring planting. The sooner the better-having seeds on hand now will provide you with time necessary to grow seedlings and make them ready for transplanting.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: How to deal with common diseases found in roses

Roses are very popular with gardeners and non-gardeners alike. According to one source, roses are the most popular flower in California. They are recognizable by most people and fairly easy to grow. I have always been fond of roses, being drawn to them because my name is Rose and my mother’s name was Rose. I have always had roses in my yard. Even though roses are generally hardy plants, there are a few diseases that are common to them. If you know about these diseases and can recognize them, you can help keep your roses healthy.
VISALIA, CA
newfoodmagazine.com

The bugbears and potential of edible insects

A strain on resources has given way to a rising demand for alternative proteins obtained with a minimal impact on natural resources, insects as a food shows promise…but hurdles remain in the way. With the global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the demand for food is...
ANIMALS
ocj.com

Managing diseases and insects in greenhouses

Growing plants, whether for food or landscapes, is not easy. There are so many variables that can go wrong. Growing crops in a greenhouse permits greater control of environmental conditions, such as temperature, light and moisture, and allows for more precise delivery of nutrients. However, greenhouses can also provide the perfect environment for insects and diseases.
AGRICULTURE
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Beloved Gardens Continue Their Master Plan Improvement With Special Night

The Japanese Garden is a particular treasure inside the larger Fort Worth Botanical Garden. The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the city’s centrally located 120-acre treasure ― the oldest major botanical garden in Texas. The accompanying Botanical Research Institute of Texas is one of the largest centers for botanical exploration and discovery in the United States. Both are a point of pride in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Jamestown Press

Winter bird count down 18 species

Sixty-six species, 18 shy of the 2021 total, were spotted Sunday during the 39th annual winter bird count. Although visibility was challenged by clouds and fog, the rain subsided and the temperature was a mild 50 degrees as 14 birders were out in force with their binoculars. They separated into four groups to search the village, the north end, the farms and the Beavertail peninsula.
ANIMALS

