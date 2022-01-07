ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If the Fed reverse their hawkish stance gold could shine [Video]

By Giles Coghlan LLB, Lth, MA
Cover picture for the articleAnother really notable seasonal trend around this time of the year is gold strength ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Demand for physical gold around this time often lifts spot gold prices. Over the...

Gold SWOT: Gold has a shaky start to the new year on hawkish Fed Minutes

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 1.59%, perhaps on the threat of labor negotiations breaking down in South Africa. Gold stabilized largely by Friday after disappointing hiring figures came in at half of what was expected. However, this marks the worst weekly loss in the past six on the 10-TIPS yield, climbing from -1.032% to -0.747%, becoming less negative.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD still has game even as Fed talks hawkishly – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities (TDS) believe that gold price still has some room for the upside, despite the hawkish Fed outlook for 2022. “Gold posted a mixed and a very volatile performance in 2021; it moved up to a high of just under $1,960/oz in the early days of 2021, then to a low of $1,677/oz in late-summer, followed by a rally towards nearly $1,875/oz in mid-November, before falling to $1,750s/oz by mid-December.“
Best gold strategy for 2022 [Video]

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Gold and Bitcoin Drop to Key Levels on Hawkish Fed

This has been one hell of a start to a new year if you are into volatility. For investors in expensive US technology and small cap stocks, as well as Bitcoin and gold, it has probably not been a happy new year at all. In a bid to keep the...
Gold, silver sell off on bearish reaction to hawkish Fed

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
‘Gold just can’t catch a break,’ sinks about 2% Thursday as traders respond to Fed’s tighter policy stance

Gold futures on Thursday were headed sharply lower, on track for the sharpest daily slump for the precious metal in over six weeks, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December gathering showed that officials thought rate increases could come sooner and possibly at a faster pace then they previously expected as inflation runs hot.
The dollar reversed losses after the Fed minutes [Video]

Risk conditions were relatively calm in European trading on Wednesday. Fed minutes were relatively hawkish which triggered increased expectations of an early rate hike in March. The dollar reversed losses after the Fed minutes, although gains were limited against low-yield units. EUR/USD settled just below 1.1300 with an element of...
Hawkish Fed kills joy and Amazon (AMZN Stock) breaks Rivian's (RIVN Stock) heart [Video]

Yesterday has been a deep red day for the US equities, as the FOMC minutes hinted at earlier and a faster rate normalization path, and the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet soon after the first rate hike. The extra hawkish element hammered the sentiment sending the US yields higher and the equities lower. The better-than-expected ADP data certainly gave an extra support to the Fed hawks.
Bitcoin confirms negative formation [Video]

After a steady start, Cryptocurrencies were subjected to high volatility on Monday with overall risk trends having an important impact. The slide in risk appetite and stronger dollar triggered sharp selling during the European session with bitcoin sliding to fresh 3-month lows below $40,000. Although there was strong buying on...
Gold Price Forecast: Gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed

US policymakers are willing to step up tapering and start reducing the balance sheet. Government bond yields soared to multi-month highs, underpinning the greenback. XAU/USD is technically bearish and could keep on falling in the next few sessions. Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as...
Gold slides to 2-week low on hawkish Fed signal, rising yields

Gold prices slid to a two-week low on Thursday, pressured by rallying U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve signaled quicker increases to interest rates. Spot gold was last down 1.2% at $1,788.25 an ounce by 13:47 ET (1847 GMT), after earlier hitting its lowest since Dec. 22. U.S. gold futures settled 2% lower at $1,789.20.
Will Bitcoin steal gold’s ‘store of value’ market share? [Video]

Market mood turned sour in the US trading yesterday, and the latest data showed that 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November. 4.5 million is a lot of job departures, but there is nothing the Federal Reserve (Fed) could do about it, as the root cause of the problem is not the lack of job openings. Today’s ADP data is expected to reveal that the US economy added 400’000 private jobs in December. That would be less than a tenth of what has been lost in November. So the question is, does the jobs data even matter anymore?
Mixed results: Mixed markets [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.115. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 76.91. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 14 ticks and trading at 157.08. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 11 ticks Lower and trading at 4782.00. Gold:...
USD/CAD in descending triangle, gold bull bun to continue? [Video]

I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at Gold (XAUUSD), CADCHF, and USDCAD. Yesterday we saw that USD was weaker and CAD was stronger so, logically, we look at USDCAD for opportunities. We see that price action is forming a descending triangle and price...
The latest from the Fed, S&P 500, AUS200, and gold

I don't trust the day's rally in stocks, this is why; the market rallied on Fed Chair Powell, comments below, but notice the idea emerging or being foisted upon the market that the Fed both knows what is happening and has the ability to control inflation?. This computer game like...
Is the NZD too cheap? [Video]

After the Omicron variant fears broke around US Thanksgiving time there was a strong sell-off in the commodity-based currencies including the NZD. The RBNZ though is looking at hiking interest rates to 2.6% in 2023 from the current level of 0.75%. Therefore, the NZD could easily be due some upside. Is the strong seasonal pattern around year-end a catalyst for gains on USD weakness?
