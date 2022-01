Netflix has officially set the release date for Shaman King's next wave of episodes with a new trailer hyping up what's to come! Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series has been in the midst of a major comeback since last Spring, and fans around the world have been able to check out this special rebooted anime series through Netflix. The only issue is that Netflix has been releasing the series in separate batches of 12 episodes since it first began its run in Japan, and it will be catching up soon enough with the next slate of new episodes.

