The Chargers are in Las Vegas tonight to fight for their playoff lives against a Raiders team that has their own plans of punching their ticket to the postseason. Having already beaten the Raiders handily in week four, the Chargers should feel confident heading into today’s game but we all know this is an “any given Sunday”-type of league. It doesn’t even matter what happened seven days ago. What matters is tonight and only tonight.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO