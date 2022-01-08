Clearwater Canyon Cellars 2019 Renaissance Red, Lewis-Clark Valley $23

Four times Victor Palencia has achieved Platinum with his Albariño program. Fortunately, he’s grown its production without losing a step. The latest example is remarkable with its brightness and richness as white peach, Granny Smith apple, quince and lemon juice also includes a pinch of tarragon and minerality for a wide range of food pairings, including steamed mussels. Everyone’s kitchen should have a bottle of this chilled and at the ready. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (best of class/double gold), Best of Sip (Best of class/platinum), Bellingham Northwest (double gold).
Red Mountain fruit played a key role in some of the 22nd Platinum Awards’s top wines, and the work by winemaker Ron Bunnell with rising star Red Heaven Vineyard fruit turned into the highest-scoring Cabernet Sauvignon of the judging. Its gorgeous core of fruit begins with dusty plum and blueberry with leather and tobacco. Precise tannins and huckleberry juice make for a remarkable structure that’s capped with cassis. Award: San Francisco Chronicle (gold).
A year ago, the Schmidt clan used a fortified Tempranillo with five years of age to claim a Platinum. In Portugal, that grape is called Tinta Roriz. Touriga Naçional is another Portuguese variety that often plays a role in Port-style wines. However, this interpretation is made into a dry red table wine that’s gone gold three times in 2021. It now wears a Platinum for its hints of dark cherry, plum and coffee, creamy structure and juicy finish of black raspberry and vanilla. Awards: Oregon Wine Experience (gold), Savor NW (gold), Denver International (gold).
This young brand in Carlton, Ore., achieved Platinum in 2021 with three wines. Among those was this Pinot Noir that blends fruit from three vineyards — including Christopher and Bethany Barnes’s estate planting. Dark cherries, black raspberry and Damson plum help describe the profile of this Pinot Noir, which picks up lavender, earthiness and spice box tones. It’s an elegant and pure expression of the variety. Suggested pairings include Fennel-Greek Pork Roast and flank steak with garlic mashed potatoes. Awards: SavorNW (gold), Oregon Wine Awards (gold).
Twice in the past three years, Wade Wolfe along Cabernet Court in Prosser has earned a Platinum for his work with Petit Verdot. Double Canyon Vineyard has given him a very expressive example of this Bordeaux variety that’s traditionally been used as a blending component. Allowed to stand on its own, there is rich dark purple fruit with violet, lavender and dried herbs. Plum jam and allspice on the midpalate pave the path for a long and soft finish of sweet chocolate ganache and molasses. Award: Bellingham Northwest (gold).
In back to back years, this same 2019 rosé has gone Platinum, proving that quality rosé deserves to be respected beyond the previous year’s vintage. Maryhill owner Craig Leuthold credits Barnard Griffin for blazing the trail in the Pacific Northwest by featuring the Italian red variety in a rosé program, and Richard Batchelor charts a similar path with a profile that bursts with dusty boysenberry, red cherry and cranberry, backed by orange zest and dried herbs. This marks the sixth career Platinum for Maryhill’s rosé program, and the Leutholds enjoy it with a plate of Cougar Gold cheese and Wheat Thins. Awards: Cascadia International (gold), Great Northwest Invitational (gold), Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Lisa Warr-King Packer’s résumé includes a stint at Chateau Ste. Michelle working with white wines, and the Woodinville winemaker earned her first Double Platinum with the judging’s top example of Chenin Blanc. It hails from Hahn Hill Vineyard in the Yakima Valley, a site established in 1968, and Packer loads the wine with hints of tropical fruit, orchard fruit and melon. The body carries beautiful weight with flavors of honeydew and cantaloupe, and the finish of lemon curd provides perfect acidity for a long finish. Enjoy with fresh pastas, cheeses and salads. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
The dry-farmed Yellow Bird Vineyard along Mill Creek Road, one of a number of sites in the Walla Walla Valley managed by Ken Hart, set the stage for Joshua West’s stellar Syrah which delivered him his first career Platinum. It offers a basketful of fresh berries in a pure expression of fruit, joined by notes of spice box and cured meat. A vanilla cream aspect to the structure provides an elegant mouthfeel, joined by an underlay of menthol. Award: Great Northwest Invitational Wine Competition (gold).
The Hightowers built their first Merlot back in 2000 when they were still in Woodinville, and now they rely on their estate Out of Line Vineyard for the foundation. Their harvest during the last week in September resulted in a big delivery of blueberry and black cherry as earthiness merely adds to the marvelously managed tannins of Merlot, accounting for a great mouthfeel with juiciness in the finish. It’s worthy noting that their 2017 Merlot achieved Platinum in 2020. (269 cases, 14.7% alc.) Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold).
Joe Williams reached into acclaimed Freedom Hill Vineyard, and the 40-year-old site famous for Pinot Noir helped this Hillsboro, Ore., winemaker earn his first Platinum. His light touch with barrels, an 18-month program in neutral French oak, and proper amount of bottle age allows this to appeal to both Old World and New World palates with its early tones of earthiness and rewarding profile of black cherry and black currant, backed by nicely managed tannins and a spicy finish. Awards: Newport Seafood & Wine Festival (gold), Savor NW (gold).
For the third time in four years, Dry Hollow fruit has helped deliver a Platinum to winemaker Rich Cushman and the Bickford family he crafts the wine for at Mt. Hood. One of the most expressive Syrahs of the judging, there’s a constant flow of black fruit, campfire s’mores, cured meat, black licorice, tobacco and cracked black peppercorns. The espresso grounds tannin structure provides plenty of cellar life and a superb accompaniment for smoked pork ribs. Award: Cascadia International (gold).
Despite what the A-B-C (Anything but Chardonnay) crowd says, Idaho’s largest winery has doubled production since launching this within their reserve tier in 2014. Boise native Meredith Smith’s long-held fascination for the grape — she received a bottle of Ste. Chapelle Chardonnay when she graduated from high school — is apparent as she crafts this in a fresh, fruity and easy-drinking style. The blend of ripe Bosc pear and Granny Smith apple goes a long way toward describing its blend of ripe orchard fruit and beautiful acidity, making for a long finish. A purchase will require a trip to the Sunnyslope because sales are limited to the tasting room. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (best of class/gold), Idaho Wine Competition (gold).
Lake Chelan winemaker Kevin Brown used red Bordeaux varieties to earn three of his four Platinums in 2021, and here’s a Cabernet Sauvignon from the Wahluke Slope that’s part of the Siren’s Classic tier. Black currant, black cherry and blueberry aromas and flavors receive a pleasing embrace of tannins amid some earthy undertones and lavender. Its classically solid finish of cherries, bittersweet chocolate and toast will serve it well alongside Duck Confit and spicy Brussels sprouts. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold).
Bill Sanchez, who has devoted his career to the study of nutritional sciences, and his wife, Sandy, are a decade into their ownership of what served as the estate planting for Laura Volkman Vineyards in Newberg, Ore. While they’ve rebranded it Potter’s Vineyard, Sanchez earned the first Platinum under his Vino Vasai brand for this work with old vines at Konnowac Vineyard in Washington’s Yakima Valley. His entry-level Cab is deep, dark and intensely flavored with black currant, black cherry and baking spices. Award: McMinnville Wine Classic (gold).
The Krug family has 2 acres of Pinot Noir planted on their 25-acre Whidbey Island estate, but they also recently began working with Hezel Family Vineyard off Bayview Road. This bottling reflects the site’s first commercial vintage, and Karen Krug turned the blend Dijon clones 667 and 777 with early ripener Pinot Précoce into a Platinum-winning Pinot Noir. There’s density to the fruity profile of raspberry jam, lemon and spice box notes, joined by strawberry-rhubarb compote, Queen Anne cherries and a lasting squirt of cranberry. Of the 12 Platinums earned in the past five years by Spoiled Dog, six are for her work with Pinot Noir. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
There’s a unique approach and delicious reward to this Malbec-heavy blend by Hood River vintner Robb Bell, which also gathers up Cabernet Franc (11%), Merlot (11%), Cabernet Sauvignon (11%), Petit Verdot (11%) and Petite Sirah (6%). The Malbec shows early on by hinting at Jolly Rancher grape candy, and Francophiles will applaud the Old World herbaceousness and red pepper flakes. It’s crafted in an elegant and lighter style, capped by boysenberry compote. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold)
Coeur d’ Alene business executive Mark Lathrop developed TAHIJA as a separate brand from his Red Mountain-focused Liberty Lake Wine Cellars. This work predates the 2020 establishment of the Candy Mountain American Viticultural Area, and it ended up as the top-scoring Sangiovese of the Platinum. It’s not a funky young Brunello but rather a clean, red-fruited and bouncy red with a juicy profile that broadcasts acidity over tannin, making for a slightly rounded mouthfeel and a finish of mocha powder. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold)
Yakima Valley College instructors Trent Ball and Brad Smith have guided their students to nine Platinums — all for red wine — including this even blend of Syrah and Merlot. It’s showy and savory as the presentation of plum, black cherry and fig picks up black licorice, bell pepper and black olive. While there’s depth and elegance to the tannins, the bright finish builds balance. The school now operates two tasting rooms — one on their Grandview campus and a new location along Yakima’s Nob Hill Boulevard. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold)
