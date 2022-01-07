ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Is Trending Because of The Weeknd's New Song 'Here We Go...Again'

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie might be the subject of one of The Weeknd's newly released songs. On Friday, the 31-year-old musician, who also goes by Abel Tesfaye, released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, and fans almost immediately started drawing attention to a lyric in his and Tyler, the Creator's track, "Here We...

www.ktvb.com

enstarz.com

Brad Pitt Suicidal? Actor Reportedly Suffered Because of 'Abusive' Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been long and complex now. But a new detail revealed how the actor reportedly suffered mentally because of his abusive ex-wife. What was supposed to be a happy-ever-after for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars turned into chaos when Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce. They also began to fight to win the sole custody of their six kids after ending their two-year marriage because of "irreconcilable difference."
MENTAL HEALTH
PopSugar

Um, Did The Weeknd Just Confirm Those Angelina Jolie Dating Rumors?

The Weeknd's Dawn FM album has finally arrived, and it has fans buzzing about one particular song: "Here We Go... Again." Featuring Tyler, The Creator, the track includes lyrics about The Weeknd dating an undisclosed movie star. Some of the lyrics include, "And my new girl, she a movie star" and "I told myself that I'd never fall / But here we go again." Is this his way of confirming his rumored romance with Angelina Jolie?
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Angelina Jolie Allegedly Wants To Have Fun With a Man While Brad Pitt's Mental Health Was Reportedly Affected by Their Divorce

Angelina Jolie is said to be ready to fall in love. Angelina Jolie has been missing out on the dating scene since her divorce from Brad Pitt was revealed six years ago. Even if this is the case, the actress remains uninterested in a serious relationship. "Angelina is still as sultry and fiery as ever. She believes herself to be a highly sexual individual. "She wants someone with whom she can have fun," the source said.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd Sparks Angelina Jolie Dating Rumors With "Dawn FM" Lyrics

The Weeknd released his new studio album Dawn FM on Friday (January 7), making multiple references to his new "movie star" girlfriend in his lyrics. After being spotted a few times with Angelina Jolie over the winter, fans of the Canadian singer are assuming that this is his way of letting the world know that, yes, he is indeed dating the famous actress.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Rumors The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie May Be Dating Swirl, The Singer Adds More Fuel To The Fire

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to share headline space due to their ongoing divorce drama, it seems as though the former has found a new romantic partner. Rumors are making the rounds that the Maleficent actress is dating Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the lyrics in one of the singer’s new songs definitely strengthens the claim that this pairing truly exists.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Here’s The Cover Art For The Weeknd’s New Album

Yesterday, the Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, is coming out this Friday. He also revealed a promising guest list that includes Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Tyler The Creator, and (why not) Jim Carrey. And today he’s unveiled Dawn FM‘s cover art, which has Abel Tesfaye in old-age makeup looking straight at the camera. A pre-save page for the album has also been launched. No tracklist has been released yet.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

The Weeknd's New Album Lyrics Have People Convinced He Dated Angelina Jolie

Today in celebrity hookups that don't involve Kanye West, fans are pretty sure The Weeknd is flexing his romance with Angelina Jolie all over multiple songs on his new album, Dawn FM. The album just dropped Friday, and the lyrics were immediately dissected for references to the rumored relationship (which has been speculated about since the Weeknd and Angelina's dinner date last summer).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

The Weeknd & Angelina Jolie: Their ‘Close Relationship’ Status Revealed

Just days after the release of his new song about dating a ‘movie star,’ The Weeknd is said to be ‘very enamored’ with Angelina Jolie. Speculation of a romance between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie really took off after the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7. Add that to the previous sightings of the pair out together and fans are in a frenzy to get the 411 on the potential It couple. As the stars’ relationship is getting a closer look, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker, 31, — real name Abel Tesfaye — and the Oscar winner, 46, have quite a lot going on between them.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are the First Week Projections for The Weeknd’s New Album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has yet another win to celebrate. It’s been three days since he unleashed his latest LP Dawn FM, avoiding any lengthy rollouts after announcing the project and swiftly giving fans exactly what they wanted. It seems that strategy is expected to work out commercially, as his new effort is positioned to earn somewhere between 150,000 and 170,000 equivalent album units in its first week, per Hits Daily Double, all without any first-week physical release available to purchase.
MUSIC
104.5 KDAT

Jim Carrey Nods to Prince in the Weeknd’s New Spoken Word Song

The Weeknd’s new album includes a profound hat-tip to Prince, with Jim Carrey adding a spoken word poem featuring a Purple Rain reference. The Carrey-co-written track, “Phantom Regret by Jim,” closes out the Weeknd’s recently issued fifth LP, Dawn FM. You can hear the song below.
MUSIC
