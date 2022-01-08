ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Happy birthday: Gucci Mane gifts wife Keyshia Ka’oir $1 million in cash

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a very happy 37th birthday for Keyshia Ka’oir Thursday as she received a special surprise from her husband, Gucci Mane. At a birthday celebration, the model opened a gift from Gucci, and as he watched, she screamed and then declared, “It’s a million dollars, y’all,”...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Keyshia Ka'Oir Demands Another Baby From Gucci Mane: "I Need Me Anotha One"

Although Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir got married back in 2017, it wasn't until December 2020 when the iconic Hip-Hop couple welcomed their first child into the world. In the year since the birth of Ice Davis, Gucci has been extremely busy dropping albums like Ice Daddy and So Icy Christmas as well as developing the careers of Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and his other new 1017 artists, but judging from a recent social media post from his wife, he may need to slow things down a bit in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
2dopeboyz.com

Gucci Mane – “Fake Friends”

After spreading some annual holiday cheer with his So Icy Christmas album, Gucci Mane is back with his first release of 2022. The Gooch wrotes a letter to his one-year-old son in the form of “Fake Friends.” Sampling some classic Whodini, the track is a cautionary tale for his seed to always keep his grass cut low enough to spot the snakes. Listen to it below.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Taps Whodini For 'Fake Friends' Old School Storytelling Track

Gucci Mane has taken iconic Hip Hop group Whodini’s classic hit “Friends” and reworked it for his storytelling “Fake Friends” anthem. In an Instagram post on Monday (January 3), Gucci Mane shared a clip of the “Fake Friends” video featuring his one-year-old son Ice Davis, whom he has determined is old enough to begin learning about his father’s life and the difference between real and fake love.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gucci Mane
Popculture

'Love and Hip-Hop' Star's Christmas Gift for Her Daughter Ignites Debate

Love & Hip-Hop's Bambi is firing back at critics who have taken issue with her daughter's Christmas gift. Over the holiday, the reality star took a photo of her daughter Cali carrying a white baby doll, seemingly enjoying one of her Christmas gifts. Apparently, Bambi was bombarded with questions by followers who were perplexed at her choice. Bambi was taken aback by the reactions and addressed the criticism in a post.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Happy Birthday#Abc Audio
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tammy Rivera Sets the Record Straight Amid Rumors of Breakup with Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera may have ended their marriage. Tammy Rivera has shared a lot over the years when it comes to her relationship with Waka Flocka. While they were on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Tammy opened up about Waka cheating on her. It was a very hurtful thing for her to experience. And she struggled to trust him after he cheated with multiple women. At one point, they actually broke up. But Tammy eventually decided she wanted to save their marriage. They would eventually depart LHHATL. And after joining “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” they got their own show on WE tv. “What The Flocka” was supposed to give viewers the most intimate look inside Tammy and Waka’s lives. It was clear on the show that the couple still had issues to work out.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy