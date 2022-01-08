ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Recommends Pfizer & Moderna Vaccine Over J&J + FDA Lifts Restriction on Mailing Abortion Pills

 3 days ago

#CDC shares an update on the vaccines...

CDC Updates Recommendations on Pfizer Vaccine Booster for Children Ages 12 to 15

The CDC has updated it’s recommendations on the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine booster for children ages 12 to 15. After a meeting between vaccine advisers held yesterday, the CDC updated its booster recommendation to include children as young as 12 at least five months after they finish their primary vaccine regimen. The advisers voted 13-1 in favor of the recommendation. On Monday the FDA expanded their emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15.
CDC backs FDA's decision to reduce time between primary series and booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) - The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
FDA approves the abortion pill by mail. What does that mean for Vermont?

Mifepristone and misoprostol — the drugs that enduce abortion until 11 weeks of pregnancy — now are accessible via mail. For Vermont, this could mean more seamless abortion access in rural parts of the state, but some say they are concerned about safety. Read the story on VTDigger here: FDA approves the abortion pill by mail. What does that mean for Vermont?.
Los Angeles Times: The FDA’s decision to allow abortion pills to be mailed won’t help if you live where it’s banned

Finally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made the long overdue decision this month to drop the requirement that abortion-inducing medication be dispensed in person by a health care provider at a medical facility. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, reproductive health experts and abortion rights supporters had urged the FDA for years to lift restrictions on the safe and effective two-drug regimen that has been available in the U.S. since 2000 and is a popular method of abortion during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.
CDC recommends Pfizer booster for teens and adolescents

WASHINGTON — Children between the ages 12 to 15 are now eligible for Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid booster shots, giving them an extra dose of protection as they return to school amid an unprecedented surge of infections across the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on...
The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
Abortion Pill Restrictions Are Unnecessary for Women’s Safety

Almost all countries, including the United States, restrict the dispensing of mifepristone, commonly referred to as the abortion pill. When Canada first approved the drug in July 2015, regulations stipulated that the pill should be dispensed only to patients under the supervision of specially trained doctors registered with the medication’s manufacturers. What’s more, women were required to take the pill in the presence of a physician. However, recent study findings published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that when Canada lifted such restrictions on the abortion pill in November 2017, there was no abortion-related rise in health complications, reports a press release from the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Pfizer COVID-19 pill heading to Arizona after FDA emergency authorization

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, is heading to pharmacies in Arizona following the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization. Paxlovid is an outpatient oral antiviral treatment used to combat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in people ages 12 and older. The pill is being shipped to a limited number of pharmacies around the state this week. However, there will only be 1,100 doses this week, with more to come.
Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination. The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after...
California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
Millions could lose Medicaid coverage just as omicron surges — if Biden doesn't act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Unless the Biden administration extends a public health emergency declaration that's set to expire in just nine days, millions of vulnerable people across the U.S.—including many children—could soon be booted off Medicaid amid a record surge in Covid-19 cases.
COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
