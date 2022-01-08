CDC Recommends Pfizer & Moderna Vaccine Over J&J + FDA Lifts Restriction on Mailing Abortion Pills

Almost all countries, including the United States, restrict the dispensing of mifepristone, commonly referred to as the abortion pill. When Canada first approved the drug in July 2015, regulations stipulated that the pill should be dispensed only to patients under the supervision of specially trained doctors registered with the medication’s manufacturers. What’s more, women were required to take the pill in the presence of a physician. However, recent study findings published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that when Canada lifted such restrictions on the abortion pill in November 2017, there was no abortion-related rise in health complications, reports a press release from the University of British Columbia (UBC).

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO