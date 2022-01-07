ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Spot: Madonna Hops In Tory Lanez’s DM Claiming He Illegally Sampled Her Song [WATCH]

#EMadonna & #ToryLanez are going at it and...

American Songwriter

Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for Using “Into the Groove” Without Permission

Madonna called out Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for using her 1985 hit “Into the Groove” without permission on his recent single “Pluto’s Last Comet.”. Leaving a message on Lanez’s Instagram post, Madonna hinted that she initially tried to message the artist privately about the matter before reaching out on the more public forum. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” wrote Madonna.
Madonna Comments On Tory Lanez's Alleged Illegal Use Of "Into The Groove" On "Pluto's Last Comet"

Notorious Queen of Pop, Madonna, has once again taken time to call out another artist for their behavior. This time, she calls out Tory Lanez, the rapper most known for shooting Meg The Stallion in the foot, on his latest release “Pluto’s Last Comet” for sampling her own hit “Into the Groove” without any credit. Madonna took the liberty of calling him out on social media through commenting on one of his recent posts on Instagram, which is oddly out of character since she has repeatedly called out other celebrities in their own dedicated posts directly addressed to them. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” is what she commented on his posts. Lanez has yet to comment on the accusation. While Into the Groove was released in 1984 and all its 80’s upbeat magic, Lanez’s song sounds similar to the former on the first second and more apparent as the vocals begin. Listen to the two songs below.
Madonna
Tory Lanez
Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez On Instagram For Illegal Use

Madonna accuses Tory Lanez of copying “Into The Groove” in his latest track “Pluto’s Last Comet”. The pop star took to Lanez Instagram comment section to let him that he should check his messages for the illegal usage of her song get into the groove. Check out a sample taste of both songs to see […]
Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
