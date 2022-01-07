“Ever & After” Bridal Show is back at Hapo Center on Sunday

NEW DETAILS, 7 p.m. on 1/6/2022

PASCO, Wash. — The Bridal Show “Ever & After” is making a comeback after two years.

“There’s just a whole lot of fun booths to look at and explore, and find pretty much everything you need for your wedding,” said Ever & After Producer Stacey Miles.

The event will be held at the HAPO Center in Pasco, formally known as TRAC, just as it has in years past. But this year, things may look a little different.

With Washington State’s COVID restrictions on large gatherings, the event will now be limited to 1,000 attendees. By keeping the event this small, the venue will not have to check vaccination statuses of ticket holders.

Which is why the event also has staggered check-in times, and two fashion shows. There are also less vendors than years’ past, but you can still expect about 60 vendors ranging from venues, photographers, caterers and more at the expo.

“Most of the vendors participating have fun drawings and giveaways,” said Miles. “So you can really walk away with touching and tasting and exploring how your wedding can be.”

Many couples put wedding plans on hold during the pandemic. Miles, who also manages Stone Ridge Estates Wedding Venue in Pasco, says 2021 had a lot of ‘make-up’ wedding dates, in addition to new couples getting married.

But an interesting trend that couples are doing is inviting less people, as more wedding try to accommodate social distancing.

“Instead of spending that money on the extra guests, on more special things for their events,” Miles said. “We’re seeing more things like specialty ice cream food trucks and things that wouldn’t have been in their budget before.”

To get tickets to the Every & After Bridal show, click here.

PASCO, Wash. — The Bridal Show “Ever & After” is back in person at the Hapo Center in Pasco on January 9th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year “Ever & After” Bridal Show organizers say they have made some changes. Sunday, they’re offering two check-in times at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and two fashion shows to cut down on crowding. According to the Bridal Expo’s website, “first check-in attendees do not need to leave at any particular time; you can stay as long as you’d like.”

Organizers said tickets are available at the door, but organizers encourage you to purchase tickets in advance to avoid wait times if the event reaches max capacity.

EVENT DETAILS

Sunday, January 9th, 2022

Hapo Center (6600 Burden Blvd. Pasco, WA. 99301)

Wedding Expo: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fashion Shows: 12 p.m. & 2 p.m.

12 p.m. show will feature David’s Bridal and 12:30 Fashion Corner

2 p.m. show will feature Fashion Corner and 2:30 RoseLily

TICKET INFORMATION

Here’s some important information from organizers to help when purchasing tickets at: https://bridalexpo.love.

You pick one check-in time when you register, but you do not have to arrive precisely on time, just not before.

Two ticket options are available:

Bride or Groom + One Guest of Honor: Buy one ticket, and the event will admit two people.

Bride Tribe or Groom Troop: Buy one ticket, and the event will admit up to 11 people.

If you are not a bride or a groom, you’ll buy one ticket per person.

With each ticket, you will get a free wedding e-magazine.

When you buy your ticket online, you will have a chance to reserve front-row seats to the fashion or a “Bride To Be” sash.

Sponsors and Vendors:

Stone Ridge Estates Wedding Venue

Fashion Corner

Dragon Entertainment

Jordan Kelm Photography

Uniquely I Do Wedding Officiants

Harvest House

Rose Lily Bridal

CG Public House

Events by Edz

Flowers by Kim

Adore Formal Wear

Cari McGee Real Estate Team

Venturini Couture

The High Heel Housewife

The Entertainer Magazine

David’s Bridal

For additional information, questions and pictures from past events visit: BridalExpo.Love.

