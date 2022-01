As expected, Lake Superior State University has unveiled everything that was wrong with 2021 when it comes to our language. On December 31, 2021, LSSU put out its anticipated list of words that are to be uttered no longer. They have been doing a Banished Words List since 1976 and it seems to gain more and more popularity every year. It's aimed to, as they say, "uphold, protect, and support excellence in language by encouraging avoidance of words and terms that are overworked, redundant, oxymoronic, clichéd, illogical, nonsensical—and otherwise ineffective, baffling, or irritating".

