Beavis and Butt-Head is one of the most iconic franchises of the 90s. It inspired countless different shows, as well as having a pretty impressive run of 8 seasons, with at least another 2 on the way (at some point). Clearly, there is something quite enduring about two teenage idiots sitting in front of the TV and calling each other names. Well, if you’ve ever wanted to re-live that experience with an entire group of other people, then you’re in luck. Beavis and Butt-Head: The Great Cornholio Game sets out to capture the anarchy, vulgarity, and stupidity of its source material, and succeeds in a way that almost no other licensed game could ever hope to do.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO