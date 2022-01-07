ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warhammer+ Teases A Bunch Of New Animation For 2022 In Epic New Teaser

Cover picture for the articleWarhammer+ officially launched last year, and with it, was a couple of original animated series that shows a definite lot of promise for the young...

hardcoregamer.com

Teaser Trailer Released for ILL, new Horror Title

A new horror game that is offered in the first person has gotten a new teaser of gameplay. ILL comes from Team Clout, which is a small team looking to dip its toes in the water of the horror genre. Most notably, the ILL will run on the updated Unreal Engine 5, and the video shows off some of what to expect the game to look and feel like. On another note, the voice from the actor may sound familiar to you. Team Clout has managed to nab the voice actor for Leon from the Resident Evil 2 Remake along with the Infinite Darkness series that launched this year. Check out the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Naruto Teases a Brand-New Samurai in This Boruto Promo

At this point, Naruto has gone through more ninja than fans care to count. The Hidden Leaf has enough of these soldiers to fill a football field, and that isn't even counting the rest of the Ninja World. From our OG heroes to all of Boruto's friends, it can be hard keeping each ninja straight, so fans will be happy to hear a new warrior is coming to the anime. And thanks to a special promo, we know a mysterious samurai is ready to join the anime's roster.
COMICS
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases New Trailer

Peacemaker is premiering on HBO Max next month, and director James Gunn has been busy sharing teases on social media. This week, we've seen a new glimpse at Judomaster and a new clip focusing on Peacemaker's (John Cena) return to killing. Despite being only a couple of weeks away, DC fans can expect another Peacemaker trailer before the show's premiere. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to reveal there will be a new trailer on Saturday, January 1st.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

Poppy Drops New Song Teasers Hinting To A New Era

Poppy has once again delivered us her enigmatic style in her latest teaser on December 26. The new teaser titled Blow Away is a 5 minute clip of Poppy sitting in an empty white room as she spins and smokes a cigarette. A dark synth note plays in the background hardly changing throughout the clip, giving it a hypnotic and trance-like atmosphere. Fans may be familiar with the style since the singer used a similar aesthetic to tease her 2018 album Am I A Girl?. The singer also released a teaser on the 21st called Glass which contrasts the newest teaser. In Glass, Poppy stands in a dark room focused on by a limelight. This time however, instead of sitting, Poppy stands in a powerful pose while wearing a powder blue ensemble and drinking tea. Halfway through the one minute teaser, she takes the teacup and angrily smashes it to the ground. However, the background tones are a lot less dark and aggressive than those found in Blow Away. It isn’t clear if the teasers are a cryptic announcement to hype up a new album, or if they will be part of PoppySphere, Poppy’s new Metaverse app. Released back in November, the app is available for iOS and Android and features an 8-bit universe full of secrets and dynamic rooms that allows users to dive into the depths of the Poppy Metaverse with their own custom characters. Poppy states that the virtual world is, “A fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home.”. Poppy will continue her Flux tour of Europe throughout Winter 2022.
MUSIC
NME

Sigrid teases the arrival of new track ‘It Gets Dark’

Sigrid has shared an end of year wrap up video that teases the arrival of a new track called ‘It Gets Dark’ – see it below. The Norwegian pop star took to Instagram this afternoon (December 30) to reflect on a 2021 which she said consisted of some “really good moments”, sharing a collection of footage from across the past 12 months.
MUSIC
94.3 WCYY

Muse Tease Snippet of New ‘Metal’ Song

Have Muse gone metal? While taking part in a recent Instagram Live session, Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy shared a bit of new music while driving in his car that certainly had his son headbanging in the passenger seat. Muse fans shouldn't freak out as it's not a total divergence from...
ROCK MUSIC
ComicBook

Killing Eve Final Season Gets New Teaser

The first teaser for the final season of Killing Eve was unveiled earlier this month, though it didn't include any actual footage from the upcoming season, with the latest teaser from BBC America offering an actual look at what to expect in the final adventures of Eve and Villanelle. Admittedly, it's only one new sequence from the upcoming season, as the first half of the teaser reminds audiences of what the pair of characters has been through in previous seasons, but any new look at what's in store for the duo is sure to excite fans of the series. Killing Eve Season 4 debuts on BBC America on February 27, 2022 and on AMC on February 28, 2022.
TV SERIES
MotorAuthority

"The Batman" trailer teases new Batmobile in motion

Apparently the world needs another Batman movie as a new one is coming, this time starring Robert Pattinson of “Twilight” fame as the Caped Crusader. And naturally any new Batman production is going to need a new Batmobile. The film's director Matt Reeves took to Twitter last year to give a sneak peek at the car, and a new trailer out shows what it will look like on screen.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Devil May Cry Director Teases New Game

Hideaki Itsuno is teasing a new game. For those that don't know, Itsuno is a director and designer for Capcom, and is responsible for shepherding the Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma. Beyond this, he's also worked on and influenced series like Power Stone, Street Fighter, and Darkstalkers. While he's not as well known as some of the biggest video game directors and creators in Japan, like Hideo Kojima and Hidetaka Miyazaki, he's a prominent figure in the industry and on his way to hall-of-fame status. Suffice to say, when he teases a new game, many pay attention, particularly Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Warhammer 40,000 Introduces Seasons, Will Release New Campaign Storylines Every Six Month

Warhammer 40,000 will move to a season-based format in 2022, which will impact the game's release schedule, competitive play, and more. Games Workshop announced the change earlier today, bringing a more transient and story-based format to the game. This new season format will not only feature brand new campaign books, Grand Tournament Packs and mission packs, but also new miniatures to support the storylines being told. Basically, the new season format will introduce a new storyline that will play out over both match play and campaign play, with new miniatures being released to support the story and featured armies. Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team will also see its releases sync up with the new seasons, with expansions released to showcase various skirmishes taking place during the storylines.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes Team for Netflix’s ‘The Raid’ Reimagining

After years of speculation, Gareth Evans’ highly influential Indonesian martial arts action film The Raid is finally set to get a U.S.-based reimagining with the Welsh director teaming with action filmmakers Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes for a new take on the 2011 cult classic. Hughes will direct the film for Netflix with Bay and XYZ Films producing. Since winning the Midnight Madness Award after its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2011, The Raid, starring Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais, became a must-see movie among festivalgoers. Sony Pictures Classics had picked up North American distribution for the film in...
TV & VIDEOS
djmag.com

Röyksopp tease new project coming this weekend

Röyksopp have launched an official Instagram account, through which they are teasing a new project. The page was launched this week, and the bio currently reads: "Press R. January 1, 2022. Follow the official Röyksopp Instagram in the next 48 hours for your first clue." A link also embedded into the bio takes fans through to the Norwegian duo's official website, which carries the same message.
MUSIC
bubbleblabber.com

Netflix Producing “Scott Pilgrim” Anime

Netflix is teaming up with creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski to adapt the infamous Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series to that of an anime series. Should the series be ordered, Science SARU will be the featured animation studio with Abel Gongora directing and Eunyoung Choi producing. All of the producers of Edgar Wright’s live-action adaptation are also on board with story credits.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

The Kardashians Unleash Teaser Trailer for New Hulu Series

After waving goodbye to their long-running E! series ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ reality family The Kardashians announced the launch of a new Hulu show. The deal sees the clan – comprised of sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall and mom Kris Jenner– make a move to the Disney-owned platform for megabucks.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sakugan “MEMORIES & REGRETS”

The team visits the Calacalla Colony to get Yuri treatment. During the downtime, Gagumber runs into an old friend, and Memempu tells Zackletu about her dream…. Sakugan continues to impress with its characters and world-building. We got some more background information on Zackletu and honestly, there was only one thing about this episode that bugged me.
TV SERIES
techraptor.net

New Shows Coming to Warhammer+ This Year

Last year, Games Workshop launched Warhammer+. It is a subscription-based service where fans of Warhammer gain access to different forms of multimedia content based around the popular sci-fi war game. These include tabletop streaming like How To guides and battle reports, animated shows based on the lore of the games, and access to a vault of reading material. While it did make a positive first impression, Games Workshop is continuing to support the service, improving on the service's foundation.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Bubbleblabber’s Ten Most-Anticipated New Adult Animated TV Shows Coming In 2022

In Smiling Friends, Smiling Friends Inc. is there to lend a helping hand to any city inhabitant who calls their hotline with their troubling situation. No matter how absurd, the folks at Smiling Friends will send representatives cynical Charlie and star employee Pim to save the day. Smiling Friends is a quarter-hour animated series created, written and produced by Cusack and Hadel and will premiere on Adult Swim later this year.
TV SERIES

