Betty White’s Longtime Agent Confirms There Won’t Be a Public Memorial

Betty White’s agent is still working hard on behalf of his former client and close friend, debunking a claim that the 99-year-old’s death was linked to a recent COVID-19 booster shot. “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a Monday statement. “People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized—that is not the life she lived.” The Associated Press had previously proved false a quote attributed to White that began to circulate on social media following her death last Friday: “Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.” The quote, purported to have been given by White three days before her death, is fake, according to Witjas. “Betty never said this,” the agent told the AP in a Sunday email. At that time, he did not elaborate on White’s cause of death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO