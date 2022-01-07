ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s Longtime Agent Confirms There Won’t Be a Public Memorial

By Inside Edition Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White was a huge star, but she never wanted people to make a fuss over her, including after she was gone. Inside Edition spoke with her longtime agent, Jeff Witjas, about her final days. “I’ve never seen Betty’s spirits ever down. We had a great conversation. Her mind...

Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Popculture

Betty White's Agent Gives Update on Funeral Arrangements

Ever since Betty White's death on Dec. 31, friends and fans have been sharing stories about how the Hollywood legend was just as wonderful In real life as she seemed on the silver screen. In a new update from her friend and longtime Jeff Witjas, White's low-key nature continues even after her passing with a private funeral. "The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," Witjas told PEOPLE. "As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Betty White’s Agent Puts Those Booster Rumors to Rest

Betty White’s agent is still working hard on behalf of his former client and close friend, debunking a claim that the 99-year-old’s death was linked to a recent COVID-19 booster shot. “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a Monday statement. “People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized—that is not the life she lived.” The Associated Press had previously proved false a quote attributed to White that began to circulate on social media following her death last Friday: “Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.” The quote, purported to have been given by White three days before her death, is fake, according to Witjas. “Betty never said this,” the agent told the AP in a Sunday email. At that time, he did not elaborate on White’s cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Agent Denies Her Death Is Due To COVID-19 Booster Shot

For Outsiders across the country, Betty White’s death came as a tragedy, no matter the cause. Further, we have confirmation from the icon’s agent, Jeff Witjas, that the beloved actress passed peacefully in her sleep. Now, people are wondering whether White’s passing came of further causes. That said, her former agent denies that she passed away due to the COVID-19 booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH

