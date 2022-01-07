If You’ve Had COVID, Shoveling Snow Could Be a Dangerous Risk for Heart Attack

We all know eating fruits and vegetables is healthy, and a new study shows eating grapes is particularly good for you. University of California researchers say it seems grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of heart attack. Researchers looked at people who ate about 40 grapes (two servings) per day, and didn’t eat much other fiber or plant chemicals, and found that within just four weeks, their increased grape consumption resulted in notable health boosts. Besides the above, the participants also experienced an increase of diversity in their microbiome, which is essential for promoting strong health. Grapes also produce antioxidants and can reduce inflammation in the body. Lead study author Professor Zhaoping Li says, “This study deepens our knowledge and expands the range of health benefits for grapes, even as the study reinforces the heart health benefits of grapes with lowered cholesterol.”

