ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Mark Maltas pioneered sustainable gardening on the North Coast

Press Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisiting tasting rooms, their gardens and local farms, which are often organic, is a delight we all can savor. And some of these agricultural businesses want to offer more than a transaction. They want to create lasting experiences for visitors and connect them with the bounty of life and food of...

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Whales Once Walked Along the Coasts of North America

In 1973, amateur paleontologist Peter Harmatuk found a strange tooth in the rock of a stone quarry near Castle Hayne, North Carolina. At the time, the tooth’s identity wasn’t clear beyond “mammal.” But just last year, George Mason University paleontologist Mark Uhen and colleague Mauricio Peredo published a more refined interpretation. The tooth appears to have belonged to a group of strange, long-snouted whales called remingtonocetids. Picture a large otter with a comically-long snout and you have a general idea of what these mammals looked like, creatures that were able to ply the waves as well as walk along sandy beaches. Perhaps that seems strange. Whales are most familiar to us as creatures of the sea, propelling themselves through the water with their paired flukes. Somehow, however, seal-like whales had made it to the shores of ancient North America from southern Asia.
WILDLIFE
nny360.com

Dear Aggie: Sustaining the resolution to garden

Dear Aggie: As a gardening New Year’s resolution, I’d like to be more sustainable in my garden. What steps can I take?. This is a great idea! There are three major things you can do to increase sustainability in your landscape. First of all, avoid pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Insecticides just don’t zero in on insect pests, they kill all insects, even the beneficial ones. Several common insecticides are toxic to bees. A class of insecticides called neonicotinoids have been implicated in bee colony collapse disorder. Also, fungicides and herbicides can upset the delicate web of microbial balance in soils. Once this web is disturbed it is very difficult to restore.
GARDENING
niceville.com

North Florida gardening calendar

NORTH FLORIDA — As we are about to move into a new year, I wanted to share with you a gardening resource that you can use throughout the year. It’s the UF/IFAS Extension North Florida Gardening Calendar created by Sidney Park Brown, Associate Professor Emeritus with the UF/IFAS Department of Environmental Horticulture.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Monterey County Herald

Linda Mullally, Travels with the Mullallys: What’s in on the North Coast

My recent birthday and induction into the Medicare Club might have slid by without extra fanfare had it not been for rumors of a new hideaway in Fort Bragg. I was surprised that a 10-room boutique hotel with 20 miles of trails on 2,000 acres had escaped my north coast radar. Rustic refinement on an isolated rugged stretch of my favorite coastline sounded like a custom birthday splurge.
TRAVEL
kymkemp.com

Was This Lovely Photo Included in Our Post Taken on the North Coast?

For 10 cents in 1894, a reader could dream about beautiful places by purchasing this copy of The Traveler. Local colorizing artist, Carl Young, thinks the lovely photo depicted here might be from our North Coast. And, he’s hoping that our readers might have an opinion (hopefully, backed by some observations) about where the photo was taken.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
theroanokestar.com

Sustainable Farming /Gardening Conference and Expo To Be Held In Roanoke

The Virginia Association for Biological Farming (VABF) — an organization of organic farmers, gardeners, foodies, educators, advocates and supporters of sustainable agriculture — will hold its 22nd anniversary conference January 22-24, 2022 at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. Featured keynote speakers include Amyrose Foll, founder of the...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Gardening#Vegetable Garden#Sustainable Farming#Home Gardening
discoverourcoast.com

Backyard adventures: A 2022 North Coast outdoor bucket list

Start the year with an homage to the miserable winter experienced by the Lewis and Clark Expedition in 1805-1806. Rain-soaked and subsisting on meager rations, the explorers and their crew made several treks to the beach. The Fort to Sea Trail, which connects Fort Clatsop and Sunset Beach, offers intrepid winter hikers a chance to walk a path similar to that taken by the expedition corps. A full round trip comes in at a little more than 13 miles.
LIFESTYLE
krcrtv.com

A look at the North Coast's top hard news stories of 2021

EUREKA, Calif. — 2021 was certainly a very eventful year on the North Coast. As we wind down 2021, here's a look at this year's top hard news stories. On Dec. 20, a 6.2 magnitude quake shook the north coast, making it the strongest earthquake in over a decade.
EUREKA, CA
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
AccuWeather

Shark swims in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After Tropical Cyclone Seth unleashed heavy rain in Australia last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
PETS
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
kelo.com

Wind farm to be torn down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Regulators in North Dakota have signed off on a new plan to tear down a wind farm. The Bismarck Tribune reported Wednesday that the Public Service Commission voted 2-1 to approve a new plan to remove 61 turbines on the North Dakota side of the Tatanka Wind Farm.
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

New Bird Flu Strain Could Turn Into A Deadly Pandemic In 2022

Israel's National Security Council is now overseeing control of a massive bird flu outbreak in the Galilee region, which experts believe has the chance to bring yet another deadly pandemic in 2022. Yossi Leshem, a top renowned ornithologist in Israel who works as a zoologist at Tel Aviv University and...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy