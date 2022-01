The Coal Ridge Titans saw the most action on the court the first week back, improving to an 8-2 record and netting their first league victory across their three games. After falling in an offensively-absent game at Grand Junction Central 27-20 on Jan. 4, Coal Ridge bounced back with a pair of 50-point victories, first against Steamboat Springs on Thursday and North Fork on Saturday.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO