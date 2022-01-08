ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Role at Texas likely for former TCU coach Gary Patterson

By Chip Brown
Former TCU coach Gary Patterson met with Texas...

Gary Patterson visits UT, is a candidate to join Longhorn staff

That appears to be the strategy for Steve Sarkisian and the University of Texas, as they are apparently pursuing Gary Patterson to join the football staff in an unknown role. Since his departure from TCU in October, Patterson hasn’t been shy about his desire to remain in coaching in some capacity, and it seemed there were plenty of suitors for the defensive mastermind’s services. But Texas seemed to be mentioned more than most — and makes a ton of sense — not only did GP spend a quarter century coaching in the Lone Star State, but he has a significant track record of success against the Longhorns (7-3 since becoming conference mates) and has spent the last decade in the Big 12 Conference.
Texas Longhorns Post Job Potentially Tailor-Made for Gary Patterson

The University of Texas posted a job yesterday titled “Special Assistant to the Head Coach,” according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman. Assist with special projects assigned by the Head Football Coach. Assist with the overall practice and game day preparation, statistical analysis, and video analysis of...
Texas Longhorns post 'Special Assistant to the Head Coach' job listing, furthering Gary Patterson speculation

Former longtime TCU head football coach Gary Patterson has been rumored to join Steve Sarkisian's staff at the University of Texas, and one of the latest job postings by the Longhorns will not do much to quiet that noise. A new posting for "Special Assistant to the Head Coach" surfaced on the University of Texas website Sunday, leading to speculation that Patterson could be the one who ultimately fills the role.
Texas posts new job opening that could be connected to Gary Patteron's future role

Over the last few weeks, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson emerged as a likely candidate to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas in some way. However, no one has been able to pinpoint exactly what Patterson’s role would be if he did choose to come to Austin. Would he join the staff as an analyst? Could he be searching for a more significant job title on the defensive side?
