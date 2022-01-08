Sources: Role at Texas likely for former TCU coach Gary Patterson

That appears to be the strategy for Steve Sarkisian and the University of Texas, as they are apparently pursuing Gary Patterson to join the football staff in an unknown role. Since his departure from TCU in October, Patterson hasn’t been shy about his desire to remain in coaching in some capacity, and it seemed there were plenty of suitors for the defensive mastermind’s services. But Texas seemed to be mentioned more than most — and makes a ton of sense — not only did GP spend a quarter century coaching in the Lone Star State, but he has a significant track record of success against the Longhorns (7-3 since becoming conference mates) and has spent the last decade in the Big 12 Conference.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO