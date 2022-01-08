ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Impacts Staffing, Service at Bay Area Transit Agencies

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic transit agencies across the Bay Area...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Omicron spikes, mask rules tighten in North Bay and Bay Area

As COVID-19 cases surge, most North Bay Counties joined San Francisco and other Bay Area communities in expanding mask requirements starting Thursday to all gyms, offices and other indoor settings that previously had been exempt. On Wednesday, Sonoma and Marin counties announced revocation of the mask exemptions allowing vaccinated people...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Covid#Bay Area Transit Agencies
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron-Fueled Case Surge Slams Bay Area Emergency Services

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KPIX) — From emergency responders to Bay Area hospitals — frontline health care workers are feeling the brunt of this COVID-19 surge powered by the highly infectious omicron variant. Doctors’ offices and Urgent Care centers are slammed. Unlike any other point in the pandemic, the omicron spike is putting pressure on the health care system, including emergency services. “I think it is fair to say that there’s a bit of a perfect storm brewing here in terms of impacts on our health care system in general,” said Steve Hill with Contra Costa County Fire. In Contra Costa, the surge is...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CleanTechnica

Florida Transit Agency Buys 60 Electric Buses

A Florida transit agency, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) of Pinellas County, recently ordered 60 full-electric buses. Pinellas County is the large county just west of Tampa that includes St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Palm Harbor. The 60 electric buses will be delivered over the next 5 years (making the order a bit less exiting than before), but 24 of them will be delivered before the end of this year.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
PLANetizen

Transit Agencies Direct Resources to Core Ridership

While transit ridership plunged during the pandemic, millions of workers in industries deemed 'essential' continued to rely on it. Unsurprisingly, writes Aarian Marshall, these jobs skew disproportionately to people of color. "An analysis from the APTA found that white men were more likely to have given up transit during the pandemic; people of color, people who spoke Spanish, and women did not."
TRAFFIC
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area COVID-19 Testing Sites Busy Amid Holidays, Omicron

In the week between Christmas and New Year's, expect to see long lines of people waiting to get tested for COVID-19. As cases caused by the omicron variant continue to spread, COVID-19 testing sites are getting bombarded. At-home COVID-19 tests have been difficult to come by in the Bay Area for more than a week now and available slots at testing sites are filling up as well. Several Bay Area testing sites told NBC Bay Area Monday that the demand for COVID-19 tests in this holiday period is greater than they've seen in months.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses Stung by Staff Shortages, Customer Falloff

BERKELEY (KPIX) — As COVID-19 infection rates soar in the Bay Area, some small businesses are making big changes to handle the omicron surge. A sign outside of Nathan and Company on College Avenue in Oakland instructs shoppers that no more than 12 customers are allowed inside the store at a time. “Last Thursday, we decided to go back to capacity restriction,” said owner Nathan Waldon. His smaller Piedmont Avenue store has a limit of six people and only one worker at a time is allowed behind the register. Other employees have to spread out. Waldon also bought a lot of rapid test kits...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with free rides, longer hours for Bay Area public transit

Public transportation services in the Bay Area will eliminate fares and extend hours on New Year’s Eve to accommodate celebrators and workers with late-night shifts. BART will add a 1 a.m. dispatch for New Year’s Eve, making 48 out of 50 regular stops, excluding San Francisco International and Oakland International airports, according to a BART press release. AC Transit and San Francisco’s Muni will cancel fares for rides between Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 5 a.m., according to their transit websites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
popville.com

Starting Monday “Metrobus will reduce service on weekdays to a Saturday schedule with additional trips on some routes”

“Metro’s Pandemic Taskforce is taking swift actions to protect the health and safety of its customers and employees against the recent surge in COVID-19 variants. Due to growing absenteeism rates across service areas related to COVID illness and exposures, Metro is reducing service schedules and implementing new workforce actions effective Monday, January 10.
TRAFFIC
CBS San Francisco

Thousands Seek COVID-19 Tests at San Mateo Event Center Site

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — People stopped by the San Mateo County Event Center all day to get tested for COVID-19 as part of a new operation run by Virus Geeks, the company that public health officials chose to increase capacity in the new year. “There is an absolute need ’cause what we’re finding out is: even with the over-the-counter antigen test, it does not detect omicron at its very early infection,” said Virus Geeks CEO Frank Lee. “The laboratories across the country are inundated, I don’t think they were prepared for this surge.” The company previously ran a testing site at the...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS LA

Local Testing Facilities Struggle With Staffing, Supply Shortages As Demand For COVID-19 Tests Soar

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Los Angeles County continues to reach new all-time highs for daily COVID-19 cases and lines at local testing sites only getting longer, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he’s activated the California National Guard to help with testing. (CBSLA) In North Hollywood at Total Testing Solutions, the lines were long and patience was thin as dozens of people waited in their cars for COVID-19 tests Friday. “My appointment was for about 4:15 p.m. this afternoon and I’ve been waiting for about 50 minutes,” Mina McCoy told CBSLA. Many people, though are determined to get a test even if there’s a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

B, W, Z Subway Lines Suspended Due To COVID-Related Staffing Shortage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three New York City subway lines are suspended all week because of COVID-related staffing shortages. The MTA says the B, W and Z lines are temporarily suspended. “Like everyone in New York, we’ve been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge,” New York City Transit posted on Twitter. “These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available.” We have temporarily suspended service on the B/W/Z lines. Like everyone in New York, we've been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge. These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available. pic.twitter.com/TJw2DhUCjk — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) January 10, 2022 New York State reported a record number of cases Saturday. Now, the latest numbers show daily positive cases dropped by 10,000 and hospitalizations fell by nearly 100 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

