Omicron Impacts Staffing, Service at Bay Area Transit Agencies

In the week between Christmas and New Year's, expect to see long lines of people waiting to get tested for COVID-19. As cases caused by the omicron variant continue to spread, COVID-19 testing sites are getting bombarded. At-home COVID-19 tests have been difficult to come by in the Bay Area for more than a week now and available slots at testing sites are filling up as well. Several Bay Area testing sites told NBC Bay Area Monday that the demand for COVID-19 tests in this holiday period is greater than they've seen in months.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO