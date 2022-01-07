ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

I can’t continue being a caregiver

 5 days ago

Dear Annie: Our son has been married to a lovely girl...

Slate

I Can’t Convince My Son to Love Himself

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son “Adam”, age 18, has had a major attitude shift over the past several months. For most of his childhood, Adam was an easygoing and happy kid. Suddenly, he’s become angry and resentful, specifically about his height. Adam is 5-foot-4, certainly on the shorter side for an American male, but not in any way unusually short. He has developed a fatalistic outlook around his stature and expresses his frustration on a daily basis.
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Daily Mail

Mother, 22, who met her 54-year-old husband at 19 reveals her parents initially didn't accept her 32-year age gap romance and warned her older lover was just 'looking for a trophy wife'

A mother who met her 54-year-old husband as a teenager revealed how her family tried to end her relationship with her baby's father because of their 32-year age gap. Stay-at-home mother Vanessa Szabo-Menyhart, 22, from Maidstone, Kent, met tennis coach Geza Szabo, then 50, at a table tennis competition in March 2018, when Vanessa was 19.
NewsBreak
Society
Refinery29

I Hate My Job But Can’t Afford To Quit. Now What?

There are several reasons why people may be unhappy in their work: from poor compensation to stress of the role to bad bosses or domineering colleagues. These reasons have long existed but the COVID pandemic put them under a magnifying glass, and the pressure on frontline workers and the stress of keeping a business afloat during these unprecedented times grew from a rumble in the background to unavoidable.
The Jewish Press

I’M GRATEFUL I CAN’T UNDERSTAND

Chaim Walder broke onto the scene in 1993 with his first best-selling book, “Yeladim mesaprim al atzmam” (“Children Talk About Themselves”), translated into English as “Kids Speak.” The series was translated into eight languages and the original became one of Israel’s all-time best-sellers. He revolutionized children’s literature in Israel, giving voice to a population who were lectured to but too often didn’t feel heard. His books were made up of stories, written in first person as reported by children, talking about their problems, feelings and experiences. Children found his books validating, comforting, and encouraging.
hancockclarion.com

What I learned from dying; I’m a bad caregiver

It’s Wednesday morning and I’m alone. I’ve been alone for more than a week now. My fiancée Jamie has been in the hospital in Indianapolis, meaning I’ve been left to take care of myself. It’s not been great. Whether she wanted it or not,...
The Portland Mercury

I’m so tired. I can’t sleep

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I am 40 years old. I have been politically active the majority of my adult life. But I’m struggling to understand how we missed this. How we failed to prevent the backsliding of our democracy to the point where it is at serious risk of ending? How did this happen?
