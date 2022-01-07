I can’t continue being a caregiver

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son “Adam”, age 18, has had a major attitude shift over the past several months. For most of his childhood, Adam was an easygoing and happy kid. Suddenly, he’s become angry and resentful, specifically about his height. Adam is 5-foot-4, certainly on the shorter side for an American male, but not in any way unusually short. He has developed a fatalistic outlook around his stature and expresses his frustration on a daily basis.

