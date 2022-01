With the new year comes new laws, the ‘No Surprises Act’ which bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers will go into effect on January 1st. Congress passed the law late last year after multiple delays. It protects patients when they receive emergency care or schedule treatment from doctors and hospitals that are not in their insurance network and that they did not choose. Under the law, patients are responsible only for their in-network cost-sharing. The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and other providers have filed lawsuits arguing that the Biden Administration’s interpretation of the act unfairly benefits health insurers.

