Pleasanton, CA

COVID: Pleasanton City Order to Take Down Parklets Puts Restaurants in a Pinch

By Juliette Goodrich
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Outdoor dining has become a lifeline for many restaurants in downtown Pleasanton and elsewhere during the pandemic, but now businesses are being ordered by the city to remove their parklets or face fines.

The move comes right as rising COVID cases from the omicron variant have an increasing number of customers requesting outdoor seating, creating a problem for restaurants and diners alike. Many customers are not ready to go back inside.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, how are we going to eat outside and still go to our favorite place?’ Because we don’t care for going inside,” explained said Pleasanton resident Ruth Van Art

For Van Art and her husband, it’s back to take-out dining at home.

“That’s the problem. We don’t feel safe going inside,” she said.

Maurice Dissel, who owns family-run Pleasanton restaurant Oyo, said tearing down the parklet is a terrible waste.

“It is such a beautiful parklet. And makes me sick to my stomach having to remove it,” lamented Dissel, who said he spent $12,000 on the outdoor parklet just a year ago, only to be faced with this order to tear it down.

“Right now, it’s back to indoor dining and probably takeout, because a large percentage of folks still are not comfortable sitting inside,” said Dissel.

The order is part of a city plan that will require Main Street restaurant owners to apply for a permit to install parklets that are approved by the city and meet certain design specifications. Some East Bay residents question the timing.

“I’m just surprised they’re taking it down. Like, why are they taking it down? We still have COVID and that’s a very comfortable place. We want to sit out observe the six-foot distance,” said one diner.

“Overall, it’s kind of a big shock for the restaurant industry,” said a food server in Pleasanton who gave his name as Michael. He said restaurants have been hit hard once again, noting that restaurant are also short of workers who have to call out sick amid the omicron-fueled spike.

“The slightest sign of a cough or anything could stop you from working. Our income has been hit really hard,” said Michael.

Dissel says he’s trying to stay positive.

“We will rebuild it bigger and better. That’s the Oyo way,” he said with a laugh.

KCRA.com

'People are getting laid off because of this, this is a big deal': Midtown restaurant serves as COVID-19 testing site for industry workers during surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon, wrapping around the block at Capitol and 20th to get tested for COVID-19 on Sunday at the Midtown restaurant, The Waterboy. The testing site was specifically set up for restaurant industry workers and their families among the new and expansive omicron surge.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Silicon Valley

As new housing law hits Bay Area, developers wade in

Minutes after Palo Alto City Hall reopened for the new year, architect Randy Popp emailed city planners a client’s proposal to replace an aging single-family home on a large lot with three new houses and an accessory unit. With that, the first round of proposals from Senate Bill 9...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses Stung by Staff Shortages, Customer Falloff

BERKELEY (KPIX) — As COVID-19 infection rates soar in the Bay Area, some small businesses are making big changes to handle the omicron surge. A sign outside of Nathan and Company on College Avenue in Oakland instructs shoppers that no more than 12 customers are allowed inside the store at a time. “Last Thursday, we decided to go back to capacity restriction,” said owner Nathan Waldon. His smaller Piedmont Avenue store has a limit of six people and only one worker at a time is allowed behind the register. Other employees have to spread out. Waldon also bought a lot of rapid test kits...
BERKELEY, CA
tonyskansascity.com

Shut Downs Hit Kansas City Ahead Of Restaurant Week: Is It Safe?!?

Pandemic numbers and news have continued to spike yet it seems like January's premier foodie event remains on track. SHOULD WE BE CONCERNED ABOUT THE COVID SPIKE CLOSING LOCAL JOINTS AHEAD OF RESTAURANT WEEK?!?!. So far newsies have danced around this question. For instance . . . In this report,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Local Officials Issue Plea For Another Round Of COVID Aid For Struggling Restaurants

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Amid a surge in omicron cases and soaring costs because of supply chain issues, city leaders and restaurant industry officials have issued a dire warning that a wave of San Francisco Bay Area independent restaurants and bars could shut down for good unless Congress steps in again. The Independent Restaurant Coalition and 25 current and former U.S. mayors including those San Rafael’s Kate Colin, Oakland’s Libby Schaaf and San Francisco’s London Breed sent a letter to members of Congress on Friday. They asked the federal government to give out another round of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. ...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
news24-680.com

Shelves Are Full, Aisles Are Empty – Where IS Everyone?

Out and about a little tonight and wondering if something is up because there’s little sign of anyone out anywhere. Shooter (that’s what we call photographers – not the other usage) Craig Cannon walked into the neighborhood grocery store to find the shelves full and the aisles deserted. If we can just sync up this supply and demand thing we should all be okay. But for now, at least, shoppers appear to have enough TP and beer to see them through another week or so of COVID Winter.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland dining destination Luka’s to close after landlord dispute

Luka’s, the 18-year-old restaurant and taproom often credited with leading the revitalization of Oakland’s Uptown area, will close at the end of January. According to co-owner Rick Mitchell, the closure comes after a years-long struggle, which reached an impasse this week with their landlord, who was seeking a significant increase to the rent.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Restaurants, Bars Handle Omicron Surge

Struggling restaurants and bars in San Francisco are trying to figure out how to navigate the omicron surge that has kept many patrons away. Now, Mayor London Breed has joined the fight, signing onto a new effort to extend federal assistance programs for the struggling industry. “We just reopened Che...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening home-state location

The Habit Burger Grill, based in California, is opening a store in Ceres at 2900 E. Whitmore Ave. "We have been serving up our signature Charburgers in California since 1969, so we are very excited for Ceres to be one of our first new stores in 2022," Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release. "It is with great honor that we bring The Habit Burger Grill to the community."
CERES, CA
SFist

Scott's Chowder House to Open New SF Location In the Fillmore

A restaurant space on Fillmore Street that has seen a fair bit of turnover in the last few years is coming alive again soon as the fourth Bay Area location of Scott's Chowder House. The space at 1325 Fillmore Street that was formerly home to Afro-Caribbean restaurant Isla Vida, which...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands Seek COVID-19 Tests at San Mateo Event Center Site

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — People stopped by the San Mateo County Event Center all day to get tested for COVID-19 as part of a new operation run by Virus Geeks, the company that public health officials chose to increase capacity in the new year. “There is an absolute need ’cause what we’re finding out is: even with the over-the-counter antigen test, it does not detect omicron at its very early infection,” said Virus Geeks CEO Frank Lee. “The laboratories across the country are inundated, I don’t think they were prepared for this surge.” The company previously ran a testing site at the...
SAN MATEO, CA
FOX40

Stanislaus County restaurants return to delivery, take out

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Several Stanislaus County restaurants have decided to temporarily close their doors or go back to takeout and delivery only as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. It’s a return to take out for The Farmacy in downtown Modesto.  “We are a fully vegan gluten-free, whole foods, plant-based restaurant,” explained owner Rachel Morrisette. […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Vallejo Latest To Announce City Hall Closure Due To Omicron Surge

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – City officials in Vallejo announced Friday that City Hall would be closed to the public for several weeks, joining other Bay Area communities that have closed facilities due to the COVID-19 omicron surge. According to a city statement, the closure will begin Monday and continue through February 28. City Hall services will only be held by phone, online or by virtual appointment. Drop boxes will be available for multiple departments, including housing, planning, building, public works and water billing. Boxes will also be available for those serving legal papers and for the submitting of claims. While City Hall is...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

