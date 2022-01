Two youth climate activists share takeaways from November's global conference as we consider how to create a safer, more equitable future. As the world raced to fight the pandemic in 2021, another global threat was very much on the mind of young people as well: the growing climate crisis. From the possibility of a climate-driven famine in Madagascar to recent extreme weather in the Philippines, we've seen examples throughout the year of how rising temperatures are wreaking havoc on communities around the world. In November, world leaders and activists convened for COP26 — the 26th Conference of the Parties to the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — in the hopes of addressing this pressing issue. But were the agreements made enough to protect future generations? Are there reasons to be hopeful about climate action in 2022?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO