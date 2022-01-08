ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down Super Bowl Boycott Report

By Jonathan Howard
 2 days ago
The Aaron Rodgers news cycle just doesn’t seem to slow down. Earlier today, a rumor came out that the QB would boycott the Super Bowl if Green Bay makes it. There has been a lot of drama around Rodgers, but this rumor was a bit outlandish, to begin with. Boomer Esiason...

Fox News

Inside Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's 'non-traditional' relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley aren't your typical couple, so says a source. Their relationship came under scrutiny after Woodley appeared to ignore her beau's birthday on Dec. 2 by not posting on social media. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was also spotted out without the "Big Little Lies" actress, but those close to the couple insist that it's a matter of privacy and not a point of concern.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Aaron Rodgers Drama

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews faced some criticism on social media for their postgame hug earlier this season. Earlier this season, Rodgers and Andrews were seen hugging following their postgame interview. While Rodgers and Andrews are friends, many mocked them for hugging after they had to stand more than six feet apart during their postgame interview.
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

Vaccine holdout Rodgers addresses Super Bowl rumors

An NFL insider claimed that Rodgers would boycott this year's Super Bowl as a protest against the league's Covid-19 rules. Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has responded to reports from an NFL insider that he could boycott this year's Super Bowl should his team make the league's showpiece game next month.
NFL
Aaron Rodgers
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears finish 6-11 — and in 3rd place in the NFC North. Here’s how the 2021 season unfolded.

The Chicago Bears had the third-toughest 2021 schedule in the league behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens based on opponent winning percentage in 2020, according to NFL.com. How did Justin Fields do? A game-by-game look at the Bears rookie QB’s season. The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the possible move from Soldier Field. Here’s how the Bears fared in 2021 ...
NFL
CBS Boston

One Informal Poll Makes Aaron Rodgers Look Like NFL’s Clear-Cut MVP Over Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, one voter for the AP NFL awards let it slip on a radio interview that he does not care much for Aaron Rodgers as a human being. The voter referred to Rodgers as a jerk and said that the quarterback’s character essentially disqualifies him from being the league’s most valuable player. It was an … interesting take. And it wasn’t very well received — not by fans, not by media members, and not by Rodgers himself. “His problem is I’m not vaccinated,” Rodgers said. “So if he wants to go on a crusade, and...
NFL
#Packers#Lions#American Football#Wfan#Covid#Nfc#Playoffs#Fake News
9NEWS

Broncos' first 8 head coach candidates: Bieniemy, Mayo, Hackett, Gannon, O'Connell, Quinn, Moore, Glenn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — George Paton started his first week of his second season attacking his gargantuan task of finding the Broncos a new head coach. Hours into his second year as the Broncos’ general manager, Paton emailed permission requests to interview eight coaches -- New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Dallas Cowboys’ coordinators Dan Quinn (defense) and Kellen Moore (offense) – for Denver’s top coaching position that became available after Vic Fangio was dismissed Sunday morning with one year left on his contract.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

