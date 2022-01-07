Packers vs. Lions: How to watch, stream or listen to season finale

The Green Bay Packers will finish the 2021 regular season on the road in Detroit against the Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Matt LaFleur’s team has clinched the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in NFC entering Week 18. Starters are expected to play despite there being nothing for the Packers to gain.

FOX will broadcast the game, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen in the booth.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the game:

What: Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Detroit Lions (2-13-1)

When: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV Channels: FOX

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius XM Radio (XM 384, Streaming 811)

Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Televised Areas: Via 506sports.com