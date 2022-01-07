ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

bgamplifier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do we say, “Two roads diverged in a yellow wood” or “once upon a time” in music? Julianna Waller-Martinez and Carlos R Martinez from Essential Music present An American Soundscape Concert of their original...

www.bgamplifier.com

WBKO

Concert series being held in Lexington to help tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Artists and music fans are coming together this weekend to support tornado victims. The Burl, in Lexington’s distillery district, is hosting two nights of song. Will Harvey, who co-owns The Burl and its talent buying company, Land Line Presents organized the event. Austin Shuck is...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Hit artists invite community to benefit concert Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Musicians from around the country, some with ties to Bowling Green, are counting down the days to the benefit concert this Friday at SKyPAC. The concert features hit artists BEXAR, Mills, Twang and Round, Mojo Thunder, Kiss Kiss Bang, Nappy V and more. Each artist has a tie to the community and a passion to help tornado recovery.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SoKY’s Choice – BGSTRONG.US Benefit Concert

Local non-profit Good Deeds is working alongside SkyPAC and local musicians to help put on a benefit concert following the deadly tornadoes. All of the concert proceeds will be donated to the tornado relief fund in Warren County. Emorie and Mary Osborne join us in studio to get the details.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Robert Frost
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
Marshall County Daily

Little church donates mighty $6,000 to aid in tornado relief

BENTON, Ky. (KT) – Oak Level Missionary Baptist Church has a membership of 60, with an average weekly attendance of 35. But the small country church gave more than $30,000 to local organizations and churches in the waning weeks of 2021 — and nearly a third of those funds were pledged to aid tornado relief efforts in their community and to support St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 13.
BENTON, KY
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Lang, Woodstock Organizer, Dies at 77

Michael Lang, co-creator of the legendary Woodstock Music and Art Fair in August 1969 that proved to be a generation-defining touchstone, has died. He was 77. Lang died of complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at Sloan Kettering hospital in New York City, a representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A Brooklyn native, Lang dropped out of New York University before heading to the Miami area to organize music events, including the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which featured Jimi Hendrix. Lang later moved to Woodstock, New York, where he worked with Artie Kornfeld and partners Joel Rosenman and John Roberts to plan the famous festival, which...
CELEBRITIES
The Dispatch

Bourbon Street At The Beach Hosted A Diakonia Benefit Concert

Bourbon Street at the Beach hosted a Diakonia benefit concert by the Jimmy Charles Band last week. During the event the local Knights of Columbus chapter was on hand to present a $1,000 donation. Above, Diakonia Board members Amy Ginnavan and Rob Dunne are pictured with Charles and Knights of Columbus representatives Tom Irwin and Susan Brown. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz.
SOCIETY
CBS San Francisco

BottleRock Announces 2022 Festival Line-Up With Headliners Metallica, 21 Pilots and More

NAPA (CBS SF) — BottleRock organizers on Monday morning announced the line-up for the three-day Napa music festival’s 2022 edition including headliners Metallica, Pink, 21 Pilots and Luke Combs. Others notable acts on the bill include the reunited classic rockers Black Crowes, hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore featuring local legends E-40 and Too $hort with Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg, Bay Area modern blues favorite Fantastic Negrito, DJ/producer Kygo and indie rock outfits CHVRCHES and Spoon. The festival made the announcement at 8 a.m. Monday ahead of the Tuesday on-sale date for three-day festival tickets. The full festival line-up can be seen at...
NAPA, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

BottleRock Festival Books Something-for-Everyone Headliners, From Pink to Metallica to Luke Combs

Classical music lovers may be disappointed, but the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, Calif. has tried to come up with something for just about everyone else for its May 2022 edition, with the four headliners — Metallica, Pink, Luke Combs and Twenty-One Pilots — representing the spheres of metal, pop, country and alternative rock, respectively. Traditionally more open to both mainstream stars and wild genre-hopping than most other music festivals, BottleRock has also booked an undercard of more than 75 artists as disparate as Greta Van Fleet, Alessia Cara, the Black Crowes, Spoon, Yola, Chvrches, Kygo, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aly...
NAPA, CA
bgamplifier.com

Postponed, The Carol Burnett Show at Barn Lot Theater

Due to illness, The Carol Burnett Show will be postponed until next week. The Carol Burnett Show will be postponed one week due to illness among the cast and inclement weather. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are in the process of calling current ticket holders personally to make arrangements to suit their needs for this change. As of now, we have paused all ticket sales at this time for The Carol Burnett Show until we’re sure current ticket holders have had the opportunity to change their tickets. Please stay tuned to our social media channels (links below) for more information.
EDMONTON, KY
WKYT 27

Concert series being held in Lexington to help tornado victims

LEXINGTON, KY

