Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

Due to illness, The Carol Burnett Show will be postponed until next week. The Carol Burnett Show will be postponed one week due to illness among the cast and inclement weather. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are in the process of calling current ticket holders personally to make arrangements to suit their needs for this change. As of now, we have paused all ticket sales at this time for The Carol Burnett Show until we’re sure current ticket holders have had the opportunity to change their tickets. Please stay tuned to our social media channels (links below) for more information.

EDMONTON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO