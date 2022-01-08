ShoBox 1/7 Nunez - Arrieta

Luis Nunez is making the most of his opportunities. The 22-year-old Dominican prospect, fighting in the main event on “ShoBox: The New Generation” for a second straight time, knocked out game, but overmatched Carlos Arrieta on Friday at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Nunez (16-0, 12 KOs)...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO