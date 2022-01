Fresh Productions is bringing something new to the table. Using everything from pen and paper to digital tablets, the mission of the art club is to be a community for artists that doesn’t take itself too seriously, said third-year mechanical engineering student and president Alexander Pak. The club was founded in 2004 when a small group of Japanese Animation Club members wanted a space to draw together, though it has since grown broader in scope. While Fresh Productions occasionally hosts workshops and completes projects, Pak said the focus of the organization is to have fun.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO