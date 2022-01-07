ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

How did Colton Hulme from Edwardsville place in Boys’ 18 USTA standings in the week ending Jan. 1?

Cover picture for the articleEdwardsville tennis player Colton Hulme is ranked 961st in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Jan. 1. They had 703 total points,...

