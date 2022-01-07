How did Colton Hulme from Edwardsville place in Boys’ 18 USTA standings in the week ending Jan. 1?

Teenage tennis star Leylah Fernandez, who quickly became a fan favorite during her run to the U.S. Open final last fall, has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Youth Athletes United, the parent company behind youth sports franchises Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports and JumpBunch. Fernandez will create co-branded tennis and fitness clinics and classes, serving as the first-ever ambassador for the brand and adding to her budding endorsement portfolio. In the aftermath of her U.S. Open success last year, the breakout 19-year-old inked an endorsement deal with Canadian carrier Flair Airlines. She announced a partnership with Canadian apparel company...

